By Judy La Russa,

On July 23, 2019, Palo Cedro and Bella Vista community members filled the Board of Supervisor Chamber during a Planning Commission special meeting to discuss the proposed Tierra Robles Subdivision. Both sides of the issue came prepared to present their side to the controversial 715.4-acre property development that developer Robert Geringer of Shasta Red LLC wants to incorporate into 166 residential parcels—ranging from 1.19 acres to 6.81 acres in size, and six open space parcels totaling 190.5 acres.

Of the five Planning Commission Board— Commissioners Tim MacLean, James Chapin, Roy Ramsey, Steven Kerns, and Patrick Wallner—members MacLean and Kerns needed to recuse themselves from this issue due to conflicting circumstances.

After opening procedures and before any speakers, Commissioner Wallner stated, “There has been a lot of late correspondence and I will need more time to read.” The three commissioners were then presented with the Tierra Robles project details from Planner Lisa Lozier, which described the project as a “planned development” versus a “subdivision,” explaining the difference will allow more flexibility for the developer. Link for Planned Development meaning

Speaking first during a 25-minute presentation for Shasta Red, LLC Team was developer/owner Robert Geringer. He told the board, “The goal for this project is that we want to provide another high-quality development to the community.” Referencing to the 2014— 47.17-acre development—Palo Cedro Oaks Subdivision located behind Junction School and the 1964-65—208.47-acre subdivision—Palo Cedro Meadows Subdivision located north of Foothill High School and both located blocks from the downtown area. Geringer’s Tierra Robles Planned Development is located in the rural area located in the unincorporated communities of Bella Vista and Palo Cedro. The 715-acre site is bounded by Old Alturas Road to the north and Boyle Road to the south, 1.6 miles west of Deschutes Road.

Also speaking for Team Shasta Red LLC and each giving a brief description of their involvement/study were a Biologist Greg McKinley of Wildland Resource Managers, Surveyor/Forester Frank Lehmann of Lehmann & Associates, Keith Adams of NorthStar Engineering speaking on the wastewater technology, and Russ Wenham of GHD (formerly Omni Means) on traffic study. Shasta Red LLC Tierra Robles Booklet

The Protect Against Tierra Robles Overdeveloped Lands (PATROL) Team also received a 25-minute speaking slot. Speaking first was committee organizer Brad Seiser who addressed the board on the history of the committee and some of the steps that they have been taking in opposition. In reply to the project reference, Seiser said, “There is no such thing as semi-rural.” He later added, “There will be people speaking today, on this anniversary of the Carr Fire, that will share life experiences and fears for their “quality of life” in danger. Other PATROL’s speaking were Sandra Koch talking in regards to the general plan giving statistics for the project; Robert Grosch, who spoke on fire dangers—opened with a statement that he was “here with a ‘heavy heart’, that I fear we live in a deadly area. With more congestion, just how will people be able to escape?”; and James Griffith spoke in regards to water shortage concerns. The PATROL time ended with Environmental Attorney Collin S. McCarthy from the Law Office of Remy, Moose, and Manley LLC. McCarthy addressed the board to point out the many discrepancies he has found in the final report and said the EIR has failed to comply with CEQA. Complete RMM Attorney Letter to Planning Commissioner Link.

Two representatives from the Redding Gun Club (located on Seven Lakes Road, at the north end of development) spoke to the board with major concerns towards the location of the proposed project to the club. Gun Club president Jack Nehr says that the project’s north road location off Old Alturas is 25 yards from their property. A block wall or chain link fence is requested to be constructed to protect the club from a nuisance lawsuit by future concern property owners. Redding Gun Club (RGC) board member Mike Moffat, who is also opposed to the project, said: “It’s (RGC) been there a long time and I’m concerned about children getting in the club and a barrier is needed at cost from the developer.”

During the open discussion period over a dozen people did an amazing job to articulate their feelings in opposition and one for the development. Bella Vista Water District General Manager David Coxey addressed the board to clear up discrepancies from both sides. Coxey’s Letter to Planning Division Link

The long meeting that began at 4:00, ended after 7:30 p.m. concluded with Planning Commissioners to table the project, instructing Planning Division Director Paul Hellman to address the many inconsistencies in the report. Hellman stated that his resource management group would need a couple of months to tackle these issues and to produce a new report for public view. Planning Commission meeting has been tentatively set for 2:00 p.m. on Sept. 12, 2019, to continue this project.

After the meeting, I asked developer Robert Geringer to give his comments in regard to his project; “Traffic is awful, early on we acknowledge it, but it’s up to the county to address these problems,” said Geringer. He adds, “My goal is that we just talk about the facts. Emotions can be high, and many issues can be misunderstood. It’s easy to be mad at the developer.” He concluded, “It’s a good project, and it’s well-designed. When I first started with this project, I asked my crew to take their time and make sure we get it environmentally correct.”