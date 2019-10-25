The Shasta County Connection-10-24-19

Halloween is around the corner. I would really love to see some rain to get the grass growing in the foothills and safeguard us from any fires. The anniversary of the Camp Fire is fast approaching and I saw my friend, Doug Teeter, Butte County Supervisor from Paradise this morning. He said that things were going better for him. It was a true trauma for him, his family and his many constituents located in his district to say the least. We are all wishing them the very best.

I attended the Shasta County Child Support Services Annual Performance Celebration recently. It was bittersweet, as the director, Terri Morelock will be retiring at the end of this year. A Palo Cedro native, Terri has served Shasta County well and she will be missed. This department is responsible to ensure that child support payments are made for the well-being and care of children in Shasta County. They do a great job and work well together as a team.

Speaking of retirement, we want to wish the best to our Sheriff Tom Bosenko, as he has just announced his upcoming retirement at the end of this year. He has devoted 41 years to law enforcement and will be moving out of state next year. We hope that he enjoys his retirement and can spend more time with his wife and family. Serving as a county sheriff is a very demanding job and Tom deserves to be able to step down from public service and take the time to savor life.

It was an interesting Board of Supervisors meeting this past week. We had a presentation on proposals from Nichols-Melburg & Rosetto, AIA Associates, Inc. as to how to expand our jail and re-configure the county office space once the new court house is completed. The logical step would be to re-locate many of the current Health and Human Services offices who are in downtown office buildings to the old courthouse. The proposal included building a second structure that would be tied into the current jail to increase jail bed space. The important question is, however, how do we pay for more jail bed space? We will continue to work on possible solutions and I will keep you updated as we move forward with a plan.

Shasta Connect Sunday On-Demand Transit has launched in the Redding area. I sit on the Shasta Regional Transportation Agency board and we are pleased to share with the public that Sunday service is now available for people wanting transportation to work, to church or to run errands on a Sunday. You can call or download the app to call for service. This is a pilot project and will be free of charge for the first two years. Hopefully this service will be of value to many residents of the Greater Redding area.

I was honored to present certificates at the Shasta County Health and Human Services Housing event that thanked landlords and management companies who rent apartments and homes to low-income residents. Rental costs have increased in the last few years, partly due to the Carr Fire. Housing is tight and difficult for many people to afford. Shasta County has assisted with successfully housing over 500 men, women and children in the last few years. Affordable housing will continue to be in short supply but I very much appreciate the landlords that cooperate with the county to make sure families are safe and stable in a home of their own.

The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) met in Redding on October 24th. The CPUC oversees our utility companies and there were many in attendance to share their concerns about fire danger and the recent power shut downs, because of high fire danger weather conditions. Our Board Chair, Leonard Moty, welcomed the commission to Shasta County and represented Shasta County well by outlining many of the issues we in the north state have experienced recently with PG&E power shut downs. Perhaps hearing our concerns will help the commission find better solutions moving forward.

If you any of you have a question, please contact me at mrickert@co.shasta.ca.us.

Mary Rickert

District 3, Shasta County Supervisor