On July 16, 2019, the Shasta County Board of Supervisors approved to adopt a resolution of intent to consider amendments to the Shasta County Zoning Plan proposed by staff and recommended by the Planning Commission to establish a Design Review District for downtown Palo Cedro.

On June 11, 2019, Kelly Lindblom, representing the Greater Palo Cedro Area Chamber of Commerce made a presentation to the Board regarding the Chamber of Commerce’s “Envision Palo Cedro Initiative” and their proposal to produce draft planning documents in support of achieving the community’s long-range vision for growth. Lindblom requested that the Board initiate a Zoning Plan Amendment to establish a Design Review District for downtown Palo Cedro which reflects the community’s vision. The Board directed the Department of Resource Management to process a resolution of intent for the requested Zoning Plan Amendment for the Board’s consideration.