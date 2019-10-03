With the return of cooler weather, the Bureau of Land Management has rescinded fire restrictions on northwest California public lands managed by the Redding Field Office in Shasta, Trinity, Butte, Siskiyou and Tehama counties.

Easing of restrictions means that public land visitors can again use campfires outside of developed campgrounds and posted recreation sites. Campfire permits are required. Permits are available at the BLM Redding Field Office, 6640 Lockheed Dr. in Redding and at national forest and CAL FIRE offices. They are also available online at http://www.preventwildfireca.org/Campfire-Permit/.

The Redding Field Office time restriction for target shooting has also been lifted. Shooting is allowed all day.

“Even though we’ve had rain, people still need to be careful with fire,” said Jennifer Mata, manager of the BLM Redding Field Office. “Fires should never be used on windy days, and it is imperative that campers fully extinguish campfires before leaving a campsite.”

The BLM is committed to keeping public landscapes healthy and productive. More information is available by telephoning the Redding Field Office, 530-224-2100, or the Arcata Field Office, 707-825-2300.

