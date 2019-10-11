On October 10, 2019 at approximately 10:15 a.m., Officer Mike Enyart attempted to stop a bicyclist for riding the wrong way on the roadway. The bicyclist, later identified as Clyde Dicus, 46 years of age of Redding, attempted to flee but was captured shortly afterward near the intersection of Parkview Avenue and Hartnell Avenue.

Dicus had a warrant for his arrest out of New York for drug sales. He also had warrants out of Shasta County as well. He was arrested and during a search, Officer Enyart located over 10 grams of methamphetamine and evidence of drug sales. Dicus later admitted to possessing the methamphetamine for the purpose of sales. Dicus was subsequently booked for the warrants and possession of methamphetamine for sales.

Officer Enyart is one of the Redding Police Department’s newest officers after working at another agency. His proactive enforcement has already led to several significant narcotics sales cases in our city. Attached are pictures of Clyde Dicus and the contraband located.