On Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at approximately 5:00 p.m., deputies from the Burney Station were dispatched to the Pit River Mobile Home Park located at 25200 Big Bend Road in Big Bend, California for the report of a gunshot victim. Dispatch received multiple calls stating a younger Hispanic male adult had shot the victim in the leg. The victim was identified as being Miguel Angel Espinoza (age 33).

During the investigation, deputies learned both the suspect and Espinoza had left the area. Approximately one hour later, deputies were able to locate Espinoza and attempted to get a statement. Espinoza was uncooperative with deputies, refusing to identify his shooter. Espinoza refused any medical treatment for his injuries which did not appear to be life-threatening.

The investigation is currently ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the incident and the identity of the shooting suspect is asked to contact the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office.