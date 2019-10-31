Betty Long, 75 of Palo Cedro, passed away peacefully on October 28th at Mercy Medical Center in Redding. She had been ailing for about a month.

Betty was born in rural Alhambra, Ca, to Clarence and Emily Rustenbach on July 22, 1944. When she was two, her family moved to Newport Beach, where her father owned a marine repair business. Mr. Rustenbach mainly repaired medium-sized commercial fishing boats.

In the 1940’s and 50’s fishing was a tough business and Betty’s dad was sometimes paid in unmarketable fish or lobsters. He would have preferred cash, but the fresh fish and lobsters were pretty good too. Betty attended public schools in Newport Beach and graduated from Newport Harbor High School in 1962. She then attended Orange Coast College and subsequently graduated from what was then known as Long Beach State. While in college she worked at the Girls Club and after college rose to the position of director.

In 1972 she met and married John Long. That marriage endured until her death, a time of almost 47 years. In 1977 she became the mother of twin boys Christopher and Mike. In 1983, the family moved to the Redding area, eventually building a home in Palo Cedro.

Betty always loved working with children and she became an elementary school teacher at Bella Vista Elementary. She taught there for about 25 years until she retired.

In October of 2019, she was diagnosed with a very aggressive form of cancer. After a very short stay in the hospital, she succumbed. She died beside the man she loved and loved her. She will be missed. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, November 6 at 10 AM at Allen and Dahl funeral chapel in Palo Cedro. A light lunch will follow.