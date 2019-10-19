Sandee Farrell Monroe was remembered on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, as family, friends, Nor-Cal Think Pink volunteers and Tri-Counties co-workers gather to dedicate a bench in her honor near the Sundial Bridge. Sandee lost her battle with breast cancer last year.

For years, Sandee was a cornerstone in the Palo Cedro community, volunteering in many Park, 4-H, and Chamber committees. Sandee always had a big smile on her face, as she sat in her manager seat at Palo Cedro’s North Valley Bank before moving onto Tri-Counties.

Sandee families are the Farrells and Darrahs, Millville pioneers that have been in the area since the 1800s.

The bench is located near the arboretum with a beautiful view of the Sacramento River and Sundial Bridge. Sandee’s mom, Marcie Farrell said it was one of her favorite locations on the River Trail.

The project was conceived and organized by the NorCal Think Pink organization, where Sandee volunteered for many years. The bench was donated by Outdoor Creations and the ceramic plaque was sponsored by Tri Counties Bank. The bench will serve as a place for everyone to sit to enjoy and reflect in honor of loved ones affected by breast cancer.