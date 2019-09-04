Home Animal Adoption Beautiful blue eyes Lincoln is the ACAWL Pet Adoption of the Week Animal AdoptionAnimal Rescue Beautiful blue eyes Lincoln is the ACAWL Pet Adoption of the Week 09/04/2019 71 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter ACAWL Pet Adoption of the Week Lincoln is a male, Siamese blend with beautiful blue eyes. He has been neutered, tested, and current on vaccines. To adopt Lincoln go to Acawl.org and fill out application or call 515 0537. LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment