Superior California Economic Development (SCED) is offering short-term loans

for the purchase of back-up power generators for businesses located within a Power Safety Shut Off (PSPS) affected area in Shasta, Siskiyou, Modoc and Trinity Counties. The loan fund was established to help businesses remain open, reduce losses and continue to serve local communities during PSPS events.

The loan application and approval process has been streamlined to allow approved loans to be funded in as few as three days. For more information or to request a loan application, interested businesses should contact SCED at (530) 225-2760, www.scedd.org/contact, or loree@scedd.org.

SCED is the U.S. Economic Development Administration designated regional economic

development district serving Shasta, Siskiyou Modoc and Trinity Counties. SCED provides

economic development planning and business development financing with the goal of helping to create long-term, stable private sector employment.