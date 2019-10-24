People who receive CalFresh and were affected by the Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) in Shasta County may be eligible to receive replacement benefits in addition to their normal benefit amount. Recipients who have already received individual replacements will be excluded from receiving mass replacement benefits.

If you were impacted by the PSPS shutoff and currently receive CalFresh benefits, you may receive an automatic mass replacement benefit on your card on Thursday, October 24th in addition to your normal benefit amount.

CalFresh clients do not need to contact their local Health and Human Services Agency to receive this automated benefit. However, CalFresh families who do not receive replacement benefits, but were affected by the PSPS, will still need to phone the Customer Service Center at 1-877-652-0731 or visit one of the five Shasta County Health and Human Services Agency offices to apply: 1220 Sacramento St., Redding; 2757 Churn Creek Road, Redding; 2889 E. Center St., Anderson; 4216 Shasta Dam Blvd., Shasta Lake City; and 36911 Main St., Burney. Replacement benefit applications are being accepted through November 8, 2019 at the offices listed above.

If you have questions, please contact the Customer Service Center at (877) 652-0731.