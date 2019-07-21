Audrey Denney and the Democratic Central Committee of Shasta County invite you to her “Campaign Kickoff for Shasta County,” Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Redding Old City Hall, 1313 Market Street, Redding, CA from 5:30 – 8:30 pm.

In 2018 Audrey Denney challenged incumbent Doug LaMalfa for the CA District One US House of Representatives seat. Her passionate, professional, and hardworking campaign forced Rep. LaMalfa to aggressively campaign for one of the first times in his political career. After years of coasting back to Washington with 20% margins of victory, Audrey was able to narrow the gap to a hard-fought 9%. Ms. Denney’s persistence is equal to her passion and she is, therefore, challenging Mr. LaMalfa again in the 2020 election.

Audrey Denney’s refusal to accept any corporate money means she can authentically represent California’s rural district. This commitment apparently appeals to many north-state residents since she consistently outraises Mr. LaMalfa in private, individual donations; for the 2020 campaign, she has raised nearly $100,000 more in contributions than the Representative, without any PAC monies.

Refusing corporate money means refusing fossil fuel support. This decision caught the attention of the influential Sunrise Movement, whose endorsement of Audrey Denney is a first for the organization. Climate change reporter Alexander Kaufman discovered the reasoning behind the Movement’s support:

“She’s spent her life working to help farmers and rural communities in the district put food on the table for their families and be part of environmental solutions,” Varshini Prakash, Sunrise Movement’s co-founder, said in a statement. “Rep. LaMalfa’s constituents are dying because of climate change, yet he’s spent his career in Washington cozying up with the same oil and gas lobbyists who profited at the expense of his constituents’ lives.”

Ms. Denney’s ability to find environmental solutions includes spending a year as a volunteer working with rural youth on agriculture projects in El Salvador. This international reach reveals a unique edge against her opponent by providing opportunities to develop bipartisan skills. She is the daughter of a Vietnam Veteran, has taught at CSU Chico State as well as for a non-profit while living in Ghana, Africa, and owns a farm management LLC. Ms. Denney is poised and ready to use her extensive experience to be a genuine, representative voice for the people of CA District One in Washington, DC.

You can visit her website at audreyforcongress.com.

Contact Info: Brian Solecki, Campaign Manager, brian@audreyforcongress.com, 530-924-4357