ASSE International Student Exchange Programs, a highly respected, non-profit, public-benefit organization, is seeking local host families for high school boys and girls from France, Germany, Italy, Thailand, China, and the former Soviet Republics. Students are anxiously awaiting word on who their host families will be for the 2019/20 academic school year. Host families provide room, board, and guidance for a teenager(s) living thousands of miles from home. Couples, single parents, and families with or without children in the home are all encouraged to apply.

The exchange students arrive from their home country to begin the 2019/20 school year. Each ASSE student is fully insured, brings his/her own personal spending money and expects to bear his/her share of household responsibilities, as well as being included in normal family activities and lifestyles. ASSE students are selected based on academics and personality and host families can choose their student from a wide variety of backgrounds, countries and personal interests.

ASSE students are enthusiastic and are excited to experience American culture while they practice their English. They also share their own culture and language with their host families. Host families welcome these students into their family, not as a guest, but as a family member, giving everyone involved a rich cultural experience.

If you are interested in opening your home and sharing your family life with a young person from abroad, please contact us today for more information, call (800) 733-2773, go online at www.ASSEhosts.com or emailasseusawest@asse.com