6-27-19

As a member of a group called SHARC, which stands for Shasta Health Assessment and Redesign Collaborative, I attended a meeting at Mercy Hospital at the end of June. The membership is comprised of health providers, community members and hospital representatives from throughout the county. I can see the value in gatherings, such as this one, for communication and collaboration. For the many years, I have been involved in a county level in the mental health realm, I can see more willingness to work together and try to solve the many challenges Shasta County faces, such as those with a mental health diagnosis, the homeless and substance use. Though to the average citizen, the problems seem to be getting worse, much is being done to assist those who are willing to accept the help.

I feel most at home when I am at fairs, and around 4-H and FFA kids. I attended the Jr. Livestock Sale at the Anderson District Fair and did my part to support the kids selling their animals. It is so refreshing to see youngsters in this day and age who understand the value of hard work and commitment to taking care of animals and raising them. Thanks to all the parents, 4-H and ag teachers for helping to build character in this next generation. You are doing a fantastic job!

At our last Board of Supervisor’s meeting, the county budget was approved for fiscal year 2019-20. Shasta County is in a relatively stable financial position, but with disasters like the Carr Fire, we must remain conservative and prudent with the county coffers.

Ms. Anna Tracy, director of the Shasta County Library system, gave a presentation on the Shasta County Public Libraries Annual Report for 2018. It was encouraging to hear that the library continues to experience growth and the number of borrowers had increased in 2018. Interestingly enough, the library is researching allowing people to check out such things as power tools, cake pans and other household items. It a fascinating concept and I look forward on hearing how well received the new idea will be by people who visit the library.

A high point of our meeting was the delivery of a check for $250,000 from the Rural County organization that Supervisor Les Baugh belongs to as our representative from Shasta County. The check was presented to the Shasta Community Regional Foundation to be used for efforts to rebuild homes that had been destroyed in the Carr Fire. The “NorCal Community Recovery Team” has joined together with the construction community in Shasta County and received donations of time and labor to assist with these housing projects. The team who came to accept the check was represented by Don Ajamian Construction, Kerry Caranci from the Shasta Regional Community Foundation and Peter Griggs, Director of Marketing and Outreach from Shasta College. The team will continue in their efforts to assist those 300 properties that were either uninsured or underinsured and destroyed in the fire. Thanks, Les for representing the county well and to RCRC for their support.

