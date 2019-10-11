ART from the ashes Seeds of Regrowth Exhibition features over 90 works of art created by California based artists predominately from Shasta County, group installations and collaborative projects from U-Prep and Enterprise High School students. All individual works incorporate materials reclaimed from fire-site locations or are inspired by imagery in the aftermath of the Carr fire. By integrating these materials and imagery into the artistic process, these works symbolize resilience, renewal and embody the transformative power of art.

ART from the ashes Seeds of Regrowth Art Exhibition October 12 – November 15 Cultural District Redding, CA All locations are in walking distance of one another. Old City Hall 1313 Market St. Sherven Square 1348 Market St. California Street Labs 1313 California St. The exhibition is free and open to the public. A fire science exhibit created by the United States Forest Service and California Fire Science Consortium for ART from the ashes will be curated within the artwork focusing on:

Fire Through Time, The Fire Cycle and Living With Fire.

Special event programming during the run of exhibition will include artist talks & demonstrations, panel discussions, community workshops, art walks, docent tours and live performances.

Proceeds from the sale of art and donations will support restoration efforts at Whiskeytown National Recreation Area with a focus on trails, trees and fuel load management.

ART from the ashes Seeds of Regrowth Art Exhibition & Community Program is generously supported by The McConnell Foundation’s Community Vitality Grant, Shasta Regional Community Foundation’s Community Disaster Relief Fund and community partners including Shasta County Arts Council, Shasta Living Streets and North State Symphony.