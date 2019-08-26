On Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at 3:48 p.m., Shascom received a call regarding gunfire from inside Smith Chiropractic in Palo Cedro at 9372 Deschutes Rd.

The reporting party stated she had received an unusual text from her employer and she went to Smith Chiropractic to check on him. After opening the front door she heard gunshots and ran to a neighboring business and called 911.

A Cal-Fire employee, who was stationed a short distance from Smith Chiropractic, also reported hearing two gunshots.

With the assistance of the California Highway Patrol and Cal-Fire law enforcement officers, a perimeter was set up around the business. Deputies with the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office entered Smith Chiropractic and found a male with, what appeared to be, a self-inflicted gunshot wound. No one else was found inside or injured.

Medical personnel entered, after the business was secured, and pronounced the male subject deceased.

The Shasta County Sheriff’s Coroner’s Office responded to the scene to take over the investigation.