On August 20, 2019, at approximately 11:15 p.m., a Deputy Coroner Investigator was dispatched to Deschutes Road near Green Acres Drive in Anderson, California regarding a fatal traffic collision. The decedent suffered major injuries as a result of the collision and was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel.

The decedent was positively identified as 22 year old Coral Breann Bollinger of Anderson, California. The decedent’s next-of-kin has been notified and a postmortem examination will be scheduled. The incident remains under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.