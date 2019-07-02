On June 29, 2019, at approximately 7:15 p.m., a Deputy Coroner Investigator was dispatched to Texas Springs Road near Montgomery Ranch Road in Redding, California regarding a fatal traffic collision, which involved one motorcyclist. The decedent suffered major injuries as a result of the collision and was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel.

The decedent was positively identified as 24-year-old Leland Robert Foreman II of Anderson, California. The decedent’s next-of-kin has been notified and a postmortem examination will be scheduled. The incident remains under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.