On September 6, 2019 at around 3:20 AM, Officers from the Redding Police Department responded to an alarm call at a gas station in the 4700 block of Churn Creek Rd. Officers arrived and realized the alarm was related to a burglary. A suspect clearly entered the business and stole numerous items from inside.

Witnesses in the area saw the suspect leaving the store and provided a description and direction of travel. Officer Guiducci located Joshua Hagar, 37 years of Anderson, walking nearby. Hagar was sweating and breathing heavily. Several items stolen from inside the business were located close to Hagar as well. Additional evidence from the Gas Station linked Hagar to the crime scene. Hagar, who is currently on Parole for burglary, was arrested for commercial burglary and booked into the Shasta County Jail.