Palo Cedro Honey Bee Festival

Sat, Sep 21 – Sun, Sep 22 Bishop Quinn High, 21893 Old 44 Dr, Palo Cedro

Hannah Sjostrom, the 2019 American Honey Queen, will visit Palo Cedro, California, September 17-22, as part of her National Honey Month tour.

Palo Cedro Honeybee Festival in connection with the Shasta County Beekeepers will be involved with her stay. The Queen will be speaking to Festival attendees about the importance of honeybees to California agriculture and how honeybee pollination connects our diverse society. She will also share the information on how honey is a restorative resource through daily demonstrations. Hannah will make appearances throughout the festival and will visit several local schools during her stay.

Hannah is the 21-year-old daughter of Douglas and Kim Sjostrom of Maiden Rock, WI. She is a junior at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, studying nursing. Hannah plans to spend her nursing career in an oncology unit. She is a third-generation beekeeper, following in the footsteps of her father and grandfather, Edwin.

As the 2019 American Honey Queen, Hannah serves as a national spokesperson on behalf of the American Beekeeping Federation, a trade organization representing beekeepers and honey producers throughout the United States. The American Honey Queen and Princess speak and promote in venues nationwide, and, as such Queen Hannah will travel throughout the United States in 2019. Prior to being selected as the American Honey Queen, Hannah served as the 2018 Wisconsin Honey Queen. In this role, she promoted the honey industry at fairs, festivals, and farmers’ markets, via media interviews, and in schools.

The beekeeping industry touches the lives of every individual in our country. In fact, honeybees are responsible for nearly one-third of our entire diet, in regards to the pollination services that they provide for a large majority of fruits, vegetables, nuts and legumes. This amounts to nearly $19 billion per year of direct value from honeybee pollination to United States agriculture.

For more information on Queen Hannah’s California visit and to schedule an interview, contact Glenda Wooten at 530.227.1163.