Imagine the excitement of introducing your family to a new friend who can speak another

language and share his or her culture with you. American Cultural Exchange Service (ACES) is currently seeking families to host international exchange students arriving in August.

Students come from all over the world and have the desire to become an active member of your family and community. Students are carefully screened, speak English, are covered by medical insurance, and have their own spending money. ACES Local Coordinator Tamera Fairfield will guide you through the host family application process and provide support throughout the program. For more information, please email Tamera Fairfield at tamera.fairfield@gmail.com or call her at (859) 235-0012.