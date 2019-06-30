On Saturday, 06/29/2019, at 9:00 am, deputies were dispatched to a call for service in Cottonwood regarding Mathew Roy Miles, age 37, causing verbal altercations with citizens. Upon the deputies’ arrival in the area, Miles was not located during an initial area check. Miles was known to frequent a residence on the 3800 block of Country Estates Drive which was also the residence belonging to Bradley Wayne Jordan, age 44. Miles was previously arrested, and convicted, of 11378 H&S: Possession of a controlled substance for sales, during a previous probation search conducted at Jordan’s residence in October of 2018. During that probation search, Jordan was not contacted but charges were filed against him for 11366 H&S: Maintaining a residence for drug sales or use and 30305(a)(1) PC: Possession of ammunition by a prohibited person. Jordan was later convicted of 11366 H&S, 30305(a)(1) PC, and was now currently on felony probation.

Based upon the knowledge that Miles frequents Jordan’s residence and also the close proximity of the initial call for service, deputies conducted a probation search at Jordan’s residence in an attempt to locate Miles and verify that Jordan was abiding by his probation terms. During the initial contact at the front door of the residence, Miles was observed by deputies on the back side of the residence attempting to flee by jumping over the back fence of the property. Miles was quickly apprehended. Jordan was contacted inside the residence along with Jessica Rose Wright, age 41, and Rachell Charlie Landis, age 28. No other subjects were located at the residence.

During the investigation, deputies located numerous items of drug paraphernalia throughout the interior of the residence, as well as on Jordan’s person. Records checks were conducted which revealed Wright was currently on parole for 459 PC: Residential burglary, and also had two warrants issued for her arrest regarding theft cases. Records checks also revealed that Landis had a theft-related warrant issued for her arrest. Further contact with Miles led deputies on scene to determine that he was under the influence of a controlled substance and he was ultimately placed under arrest for 647(f) PC: Public intoxication and 1203.2(a) PC: Violation of probation.

Based upon the drug paraphernalia located throughout the residence, in Jordan’s pockets, and the presence of Miles at the residence while under the influence of a controlled substance, Jordan was placed under arrest, again, for 11366 H&S, 11364(a) H&S: Possession of drug paraphernalia, and 1203.2(a) PC. All four subjects were then transported to the Shasta County Jail where they were booked for their respective charges.