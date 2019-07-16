On Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at approximately 12:55 a.m, a Shasta Lake Sheriff’s Deputy was driving in the area of Lake Blvd and Hiatt Drive, Redding. The deputy observed a blue Honda Civic traveling northbound on Lake Blvd in front of him and noticed the vehicle’s registration was expired, violation of 4000(a) CVC. The deputy conducted a traffic enforcement stop on the vehicle and found it to be occupied by three subjects.

The driver was identified as Danny Wayne McKee, 31 years-old, and the passengers were identified as Derrick Skylar Steele, 33 years-old, and Kaula Louise Reed, 31 years-old. A records check on the subjects revealed McKee was on probation for burglary and had an expired driver’s license. Steele was found to have two felony warrants and four misdemeanor warrants. One of Steele’s warrants was for the charge of 148(a)(1) PC – Obstructing a Peace Officer and he had a flag in his record that he was not law enforcement friendly. Reed was found to have one felony warrant and two misdemeanor warrants for her arrest and was also on probation.

The deputy called for a backup deputy, who had his K-9 partner with him, “Hondo”, and they arrived on scene prior to attempting to arrest Steele and Reed. As the deputy had Steele exit the vehicle he began to search him for weapons and he located a knife in Steele’s possession, which the deputy removed for safe keeping. As the deputy attempted to place Steele in handcuffs, Steele quickly pulled his arm away from the deputy and attempted to escape arrest by running northbound on Lake Blvd, towards Ward Lane. Steele ignored multiple orders by the deputies to stop and continued running away from them and began placing his hands in his waistband area. K-9 “Hondo” was deployed to apprehend Steele, as deputies continued to chase Steele behind a residence on Ward Lane, approximately 150 yards away from their vehicles. Redding Police Officers also responded to the area to assist.

As deputies reached the rear of the residence, they found Steele fighting with “Hondo”, holding the K-9 around his neck and collar. Steele ignored orders to stop fighting with the K-9 and he began being bit during the struggle. Deputies had to join the fight to overcome Steele’s resistance and take Steele into custody. Steele eventually surrendered to deputies and was placed under arrest and into handcuffs.

Later, deputies conducted a search of the vehicle and located suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Steele was later transported to Shasta Regional Medical Center for treatment of his dog bites and then booked into the Shasta County Jail on fresh charges of 148(1)(a) PC – Obstructing a Peace Officer, 600(a) PC – Interference with a Police K-9, in addition to his multiple warrants. Reed was also transported to the jail and booked on her multiple warrants. In addition, while Reed was being processed, she attempted to smuggle drugs into the jail facility, a violation of 4573 PC – Bringing a Controlled Substance into a Custody Facility. McKee was cited for vehicle code violations and released from the scene.