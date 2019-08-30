The Shasta County Connection—8-30-19

We are officially into September. It is hard to believe how quickly the summer flew by. For the most part, it was a fairly mild summer. I certainly appreciated the cooler temperatures.

Jim and I attended a program at the Good News Rescue Mission Victory House. There are always a few rumors flying around about the Mission, but it has been my experience that they do amazing work. For anyone that has spent time at the facility, you realize that they help thousands of people every year. Accountability is very much a part of their mission, and getting people to complete their education and find steady employment is one of their goals. There is a new program they have recently implemented to help relieve the homeless numbers in the downtown area of Redding. The Mission now has a van that will go out, find those sleeping in the doorways of businesses and ask them if they would be willing to come to the Mission for a good breakfast. They are successfully getting people off the streets and engaging them. Another very successful program has been the transporting of over 500 individuals back to their home of origin by providing them with a bus ticket. Jonathan Anderson is the Executive Director of the Mission and has accomplished so much in the last few years. Redding is very blessed to have him in our community.

It is always a treat to attend the Shasta County Cattlemen’s midsummer educational meeting at the ranch of Bob and Mike Moller near Palo Cedro. The meeting is sponsored by the UC Cooperative Extension and the Shasta County Cattlemen’s Association and was well attended, despite the sweltering heat. This year the presentations included “Shasta County Weeds” by Shasta County Ag Department employee Adam Davy and “Factors that Influence Reproductive Success” by Adam’s brother, Josh Davy, Tehama County UC Cooperative Extension Advisor. Tracy Urricelqui, from Redding Parks and Recreation, gave us an update on the 2019 Farm Camp. This program has been a popular camp for kids from urban areas to spend time on a school farm, learning basic farm skills, such as welding, feeding animals, and fixing fence. We need more programs like these to ensure our youth understand where their food comes from and the work it takes to produce it. Bowls of ice cream and fresh peaches from Hawes’ Ranch completed the evening’s program.

The Shasta County Auditor-Controller, Brian Muir, has available to the public the “County of Shasta-Citizen’s Report” for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2018. I appreciate Mr. Muir’s efforts and that of his very capable staff, to assemble this report and offer to the public a transparent snapshot of the financial condition of the County as of 6-30-18. There are many topics covered in the report, but there is one area that I feel compelled to cover in this column. “The most significant problems in the County’s financial health are its unfunded liabilities relating to pensions and retiree healthcare,” according to the Auditor-Controller Mr. Muir. This issue is a common problem throughout California and Shasta County needs to continue to try and address this issue. Even with the excellent job of conservative spending the County embraces, it will not be adequate to keep pace with the liabilities that loom in the future. At the current trajectory, the County’s contribution to CalPERS retirement will continue to grow. This could result in a reduction in services in the long-term future. It is a serious problem and one the county doesn’t take lightly. I hope to continue to be part of the discussion as the County moves forward. Please access this report at: https://www.co.shasta.ca.us/index/auditor_index/financial_reports/audit_reports.aspx

If any of you have a question, please contact me at mrickert@co.shasta.ca.us.

Mary Rickert,

District 3 — Shasta County Supervisor