A Red Flag Warning is in effect for much of the region from 8:00 a.m Tuesday through 4:00 p.m. Wednesday. Strong north to northeast winds and very low humidities are likely during this time frame.

Another strong area of low pressure pushing through the central Great Basin will increase northern winds across the Sacramento Valley on Tuesday. The strongest winds are expected from the late morning into the evening with gusts 40 to 55 mph. Breezy conditions persist overnight and into Wed. morning before gradually tapering off.

Daytime relative humidity values will be very low with extremely poor overnight recoveries Tuesday night. This combination of dry conditions and gusty winds will lead to critical fire weather conditions for much of the area.

What: North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.

Where: Northern Sacramento Valley, Central Sacramento Valley, Southern Sacramento Valley, Carquinez Strait, and Delta Counties.

When: From 8:00 a.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Inpacts: Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Weakness trees from the weekend system could fall, tree limbs may be blown down, and a few power outages may result. Driving conditions may become difficult.