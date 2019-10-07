On September 12th, the Commission continued the Tierra Robles Planned Development proposal to October 10th to provide additional time for staff and the applicant to address the comments received following the completion of the final EIR. After a review of the comments and available information, it has been determined that limited sections of the EIR will be recirculated. Following preparation of the document, a 45-day public review period, and preparation of responses to comments, the proposal will be scheduled for consideration by the Commission.

Therefore, staff recommends that the Commission continue this item to a date uncertain.

