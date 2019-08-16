On Aug. 15, 2019, Gentry Ching plead to charges of Assault with a Firearm on a Peace Officer, First Degree Residential Burglary and Use of a Firearm during the commission of the crime and was immediately sentenced to state prison for 16 years, 4 months.

Ching burglarized a residence off Cedars Road, stealing a loaded shotgun that was equipped with a tactical flashlight mounted on the barrel of the shotgun. The victim was home at the time of the burglary and chased Ching off and contacted law enforcement.

Redding Police Department Officers arrived on scene but were unable to locate Ching at that time after he fled. Later that evening, an Officer returned to the victim’s home to do some follow up investigation and observed a light coming from a wooded area near the residence. The Officer called for more officers to respond to the area to search and CHP sent a helicopter to assist. Ching was spotted by the helicopter, which helped guide the officers in locating Ching. Ching was observed to have the shotgun in his possession and moved around the wooded area to escape being captured. On several occasions, Ching was observed pointing the shotgun in the general direction of the officers searching for him. Later as officers approached the area when the defendant was, they observed the shotgun flashlight pointing in their direction. K-9 Otto was released by his handler, Officer Williams, and was able to disarm Ching. Ching was then taken into custody by Redding Police Officers Williams, Schmidt, Ellis and Corrigan.