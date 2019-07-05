NPU started the week by assisting City of Redding Code Enforcement with an inspection warrant at a problem residence in the 1400 block of Lake Boulevard. The warrant service was a success and allowed Code Enforcement to confirm multiple violations while NPU arrested Dillon James Hobbs (25 years) for 3 outstanding warrants, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. NPU also issued a citation to Christy Rosealie Newman (41 years) for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

NPU then finished the week by working at the Freedom Festival.

From drug arrests to the Freedom Festival (AND A LOT IN BETWEEN), NPU had a great week. Hope everyone had a fun and safe 4th of July!