The Redding Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Steven Casas. Casas is missing under suspicious circumstances and efforts to locate him have not been successful. Casas was last seen in the area of Hartnell Avenue and Churn Creek Road on June 22nd, at approximately 12:45 A.M.

Casas is a Hispanic male, approximately 5’9” inches tall weighing 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and white or light colored shorts.

If you have any information regarding the location of Steven Casas or the investigation surrounding his disappearance, please contact the Redding Police Department at (530)225-4200.