New Zealand offers encouragement and bad news for Vladimir Putin

Government of New Zealand It announced on Monday that it was sending 120 members of its armed forces to the United Kingdom for The Training of about 10,000 Ukrainian soldiersAs part of an international project to help kyiv defend itself against invasion Russia.

“We know that is one of the most important priorities at this time Ukraine es Train your playersNew Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said in a statement released today to announce the military deployment, which will begin this month and end on November 30.

United Kingdom The training program for the soldiers started last July Ukraine Assist in observational tactics and weapons handling, as well as combat-front first aid, among other tasks Ukrainian troops to protect against Russian troops.

He is expected to cooperate in this military project New Zealand And held in various parts of British territory, some 10,000 Ukrainian troops and over 1,000 British soldiers In the coming months.

“Training will be carried out exclusively at one of the four locations designated for these purposes United Kingdom And the NZDF (New Zealand Defense Force) cannot enter Ukraine“, the maritime nation’s chief of defense, Beini Henare, said in a statement released today.

Related news

New Zealand It indicated that it had sent a plane to deliver aid to the European country to fight the “illegal” invasion ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Likewise, the Ardern government has allocated about 40 million New Zealand dollars (28.4 million US dollars or 27.7 million euros). has imposed Obstacles 840 Russian people and companies since the invasion began last February 24.

Efe, Dw, Euronews, Youtube.