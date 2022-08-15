August 15, 2022

New Zealand offers encouragement and bad news for Vladimir Putin

Government of New Zealand It announced on Monday that it was sending 120 members of its armed forces to the United Kingdom for The Training of about 10,000 Ukrainian soldiersAs part of an international project to help kyiv defend itself against invasion Russia.

“We know that is one of the most important priorities at this time Ukraine es Train your playersNew Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said in a statement released today to announce the military deployment, which will begin this month and end on November 30.

