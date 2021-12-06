New York City is to implement a compulsory COVID vaccine for private sector employees

Mayor Bill de Blasio (Reuters)

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Monday All private sector employees A. in the most populous city in the United States Mandatory vaccination Against the corona virus from December 27th.

The mayor goes further than President Joe Biden, whose mandatory vaccination order was due to take effect Jan. 4, but has now been suspended by the courts, with only workers in companies with more than 100 employees concerned.

“In New York City we have decided to strike early to do something bold. To prevent further development of COVID and the dangers it poses to all of us, ”said de Blasio. “All New York City private sector employers will come under this vaccine order from December 27th”.

In addition, Until December 14, children between the ages of 5 and 11 must have received at least one dose of the vaccine. For participating in high-risk course activities such as sports, bands, orchestras and dance. And From December 27, New Yorkers over the age of 12 will be required to “show two doses of the vaccine” to enter public places such as restaurants and theaters, he said.

“The vaccine is the only way out of this infection,” the mayor said, adding that his term ends on December 31 and will be replaced by Eric Adams, who was elected on November 2.

At least 89% of adults aged 5 to 12 living in New York and more than 125,000 children have received at least one dose of the available vaccine, while 94% of city staff have been vaccinated.

Vaccines Hospital and nursing home is already mandatory for workers and city staff, Including teachers, police and firefighters. The vaccination order for employees of private and religious schools was announced last week.

The city is moving to impose a decree on private sector companies, while federal courts have temporarily blocked President Joe Biden’s attempt nationally for large companies.

Di Blasio said He hopes the new order will withstand any legal challenge. A spokesman for the mayor issued a private sector order This applies to approximately 184,000 companies.

New York City’s current Govt-19 regulations include at least one dose vaccination for indoor restaurants, entertainment venues and gyms.

De Blasio has indicated he will step down later this month and could run as a Democratic candidate for governor of New York next year, seeking to present himself as a national leader in the fight against COVID-19. .

Representative of the Long Island Republican Party. Lee Celtin, recommended to the Governor of the GOP, called the newly announced vaccine requirement an “order to kill jobs and suppress small businesses.”

(With information from AFP and AP)

