New Year: Why are 12 grapes eaten on December 31?

They have already passed good night Y ChristmasAnd this Saturday December 31st 2022 will be the last day. This is the last event of the holidays At the end of the year. It’s another opportunity to celebrate and get together with friends and family New Year 2023.

In Argentina, it is customary to gather together for dinner and wait until midnight New year. Classic menu New Year’s Eve Dinner usually reoccurring Christmas: salt pionono, tongue with vinaigrette, vital tone or roast.

But there are some Rituals and customs They are carried out at night December 31st It is not found in horsemen’s gatherings. One Traditions Well known and very popular Eat grapes In the new year.

However, many people perform these rituals December 31st At night with family and friends, usually have no idea about its origin. The truth is, there are different versions of the custom Eat 12 grapes on New Year’s Day.

First, it is a tradition inherited from Spain, which is carried out in both Latin America such as Portugal. According to reports, the practice began in 1909 in Alicante, in the south of Spain, when there was a bumper harvest of vines that left a substantial surplus, and producers decided to advertise the packages. 12 grapes like”Lucky grapes”, representing all months of the year as a way to increase your sales.

However, there are newspapers dating back to 1882 that mention this custom, thus disproving the earlier version. According to this theory, 1882 was a time when the upper classes drank and ate champagne. grapes to get New year. Later, a group of members of the popular classes decided to mock the opulence and leave Sun gateIn Madrid, to Eat grapes with the sound in Royal Post Office.

“Immortal usual Having eaten grapes at the first beat of the twelve, he gathered in a fraternal assembly countless families, and they all shouted in chorus: One more year! The Military Mail, cited. National Geographic. For his part, journalist Jeff Koehler, author of the book “Spain”, wrote in an article for American radio NPR. BBC: “After a while, this custom was adopted by some Madrid residents, who went to the Puerta del Sol to hear the bells at midnight, often ironically or mockingly. Eat grapes Like upper class.

According to custom, this ritual consists of Eat 12 grapes At midnight, the first minute January 1. They are eating grapes Because this fruit is associated with spirituality, faith and good luck, although in some places, the ritual Changed and grape changed Raisins. They eat 12 because each represents a month of the year.

But that’s not all. As they eat, you should ask for wishes for the coming year, in this case, 2023. One for grapes, think about them. All of this should be done within a minute to work properly. Even better if you are in a place where you can hear the sound of midnight.

Regardless of whether or not it’s beneficial, the truth is that it’s a centuries-old practice in countries like Spain, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, Ecuador, Peru, Chile, and Colombia. It is very pleasant and fun to do and get with family or friends New year In the best possible way.

