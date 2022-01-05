New symptoms and changes in the isolation program

Ministry of Health Santa Fe Updated Protocol From Corona virus Is in effect in the middle of the third wave of infection. Among the changes, changes in the scheme of integration and isolation of new symptoms stand out.

As mentioned, people with the following two or more symptoms should be isolated and access the health care system:

Fever 37.5 C

Toss

throat pain

wheezing

Rhinitis / nasal congestion

Muscle pain

Headache

Diarrhea and / or vomiting

Or sudden loss of taste or smell

Regarding the new isolation conditions, they clarified Patients confirmed with a complete immunization plan should be isolated for seven days and receive three days of care.. During this period, do not attend mass or social events, wear a cinstrap almost permanently and pay close attention when interacting with those at risk.

For its part, Positives with an unvaccinated or incomplete plan must comply with 10 days of isolation without exception..

Asymptomatic close contact with the complete initial vaccination schedule should be isolated for five days, An additional five days of care. Health workers and other staff who are in contact with people at risk may be subjected to a diagnostic test on the fifth day.

Those who have not been vaccinated or have completed the program should be isolated for 10 days.oo Isolation for 7 days and three days of care for a diagnostic test were added.

With regard to confirmed cases, they reiterated it Those who co-exist with a laboratory-confirmed case with two or more symptoms will be considered positive.

The Ministry of Health further stated A complete vaccination plan is considered when two doses are used with respect to the minimum interval (Astrazeneca and Moderna, 28 days, and Sputnik, Sinopharm and Pfizer, 21 days) and 14 days have passed since the last application. In the case of the third dose, they should be used at least 4 months after the second application.

Finally, they recalled the current protocol for study trips. Returnees must be isolated at home for seven days with their partners. RT-PCR testing is not required for asymptomatic individuals on days 5 to 7 of arrival. If patients are in close contact with Govt patients, they should carry out appropriate imprisonment.

In Rosario they can be tested at test centers provided by the provincial government All who have Previous change. The following points are currently in process: