Nearing the end of baldness: they grew an inexhaustible source of hair

For many men, baldness is a self-conscious issue. Today adds scientific studies and possible new alternatives to prevent this from happening

to stay Hairless This is an issue close to many people Men and some women. It is, without a doubt, A An aesthetic problem For many. Science advances by giving some solutionssuch as Hair grafts There are good benefits. However, victims now have one more step to take Alopecia.

Scientists from now on University of YokohamaIn JapanTrying to get in the lab a An inexhaustible source of hair. The novelty is that For the first time, received Hair follicles Ripe ‘Laboratory Test Mode’, A breakthrough that solves one of the major problems already known Hair grafts. It is possible with this development Adequate thickness and quality To be resettled Bald heads. The bottom line is that if you don’t have a good donor area to extract the hair from, the hair that is going to be grafted, the hair transplant fails.

Japanese university researchers have proven that this is not such a difficult problem to tackle In vitro production of hair follicles from mouse skin cellsAs detailed in the magazine Scientific advances.

Scientists at the University of Yokohama in Japan have been trying to obtain a perennial source of hair in the laboratory. They tested it on rodents and believe the results for humans

To do this, they cultured the cells in a special type of gel, which allowed the cells to reprogram and form follicles, meaning fully formed hair. Hair follicles They grew for a monthreach up to The length of rodent hair is 3 millimeters.

A new strategy followed by the University of Yokohama teamAllowed to develop hair follicles and hair shafts with full efficiency. From his study, hairs of approx 3 mm in length at 23 days of culture.

Another benefit of this research is that it may make it possible to develop parasites that are less invasive to humans.

So far this has only been done in mice. However, researchers think It is very possible to reproduce the same result with hair the man “This is a dream come true for any of us dedicated to hair transplantation”Dermatologist, Eduardo López-Braun said.

Although he knows the clinic still has a long way to go, “it opens up an opportunity to address the limitations of autologous hair transplantation,” he explained. Another advantage is that it allows the person to develop fewer aggressions. “We eliminate the surgical extraction process. It’s easy for us to do it with an implant 6,000 scratches: 3,000 to extract the hair and many more to graft them. With this formula we will save half,” said Lopez-Braun.

This is not the first time regenerative medicine has performed the ‘miracle’ of creating organs in the lab from cells. From adult cells, hearts, lungs, intestinal tracts and even small brains have been developed. Reproducing a structure as simple as the hair follicle appears has not yet been achieved.

“Our next step is to use human-derived cells and apply this knowledge to drug development and regenerative medicine,” said Professor Junji Fukuda of Yokohama National University’s College of Engineering (ISTOC).

A hair follicle is a very complex structure where hair is born. Located in the skin, it allows hair growth, thanks, among other things, to the concentration of stem cells. In its development from the embryonic stage, interactions between the outer layer of skin and connective tissue take place, a complex conversation that is poorly understood.

“Our next step is to use human-derived cells and apply this knowledge to drug development and regenerative medicine,” said Junji Fukuda, a professor at Yokohama National University’s College of Engineering, about future new research. For development Treatment strategies For hair loss disorders such as androgenetic alopecia.

Although it does not occur to the same extent, alopecia affects women as well

The Clinical dermatologist Cecilia Navarro Duguelet, Section Coordinator Trichology of the Italian Hospital of Buenos Airesexplained On a recent note Infobay: “There is normal and expected daily shedding of hair. Every day we lose 25 to 70 hairs because the hair-producing follicles grow and renew themselves in an asynchronous cycle.”.

Los AlopeciaThat is, hair loss can be divided into two large groups: Scars are alopecia and absent, very often. Navarro noted: “In scars, we will only mention that the lost hair is not recovered, so it is very important to consult a specialist for early diagnosis and adequate treatment.”

Regarding what causes this condition, the dermatologist notes: “A long list of causes of hair loss can be named. The most frequent non-scarring alopecias are telogen effluvium, which is usually a Reversible hair loss and androgenetic alopecia, or pattern baldness, in both men and women”.

Alopecias, i.e. hair loss, can be divided into two large groups: scarring alopecias and absent, more frequent.

What is Telogen Effluvium? This may be secondary to an increase in hair loss during the telogen phase and a greater number of triggers for the physician to investigate. The most frequent causes are: changes in thyroid hormones, insufficient iron intake or anemia of another origin, medications, operations, childbirth, situations of great physical or psychological stress., febrile illnesses or shock, weight loss etc. In these cases, the amount of hair loss may be excessive, but it heals in 6 to 12 months, a medical examination is always best to assess possible defects. It is a reversible condition that can exceptionally become chronic.

Androgenetic alopecia or common baldness

It affects about 50% of men and 10 to 30% of women, especially young adults after age 50. It depends on hereditary factors (genetic predisposition patients) and male hormones (androgens). Its frequency and severity increase with age, it is one of the most common reasons for medical consultation and concerns people of all ages, men and women.

Recommendations include using a mild shampoo for frequent use, alternating with a treatment shampoo prescribed by a dermatologist.

Science advances through research in many ways Others A recent study A cure for baldness seems to have been discovered. Published as Biophysical JournalScientists have discovered that just one chemical is key to controlling when hair follicle cells divide and die.

Researchers have also found that This advancement could not only lead to an effective treatment for baldness. But in the end Follicles are a source of stem cells that can accelerate wound healing.

“Hair follicles (HF) are tiny organs in the skin that grow cyclically. Multiple signals collectively regulate HF cell fate decisions, the researchers argued in the publication of the results of their work. Recent experimental results suggest that transforming growth factor beta (TGF-b) exhibits a dual role in HF cell fate regulation, either anti- or pro-apoptosis.

The scientists discovered how TGF-beta, a type of protein, controls the process by which hair follicle cells, including stem cells, divide and make new cells or schedule their own death.

Close up of a brush with loose hair on a pink background

Qixuan Wang, a mathematical biologist at the University of California, Riverside and co-author of the study, said: “In science fiction, when characters heal quickly from injuries, stem cells allow it.”

He added: “TGF-beta has two opposing roles. It helps activate certain hair follicle cells to generate new life, and then orchestrates apoptosis, the process of cell death,” Wang explained.

Washing: For example, if you need to practice sports, you can do it daily, even twice a day. Don’t panic, hair that doesn’t fall out in one wash will fall out all together with delayed washing.

Shampoo: It is recommended to use mild shampoos for frequent use alternating with the treatment shampoo recommended by the dermatologist.

Almonds and gelatin are recommended for consumption as they contain essential amino acids for hair growth

Tincture and Gel: Products for external use (gel, dyes, conditioners, etc.) do not interfere with the process of follicular atrophy, so they do not change the course of hair growth. But it is important to evaluate whether they produce some kind of reaction such as dandruff or redness on the scalp.

Hairstyles: If they involve traction (like curly hair, very defined and tight lines) they can pull the hair out, but when they are too tight they can irreversibly damage the follicles involved in the hairstyle.

Hair Length: Short or long hair does not affect shedding, perhaps wearing long hair causes more combing, more pulling and pulling of hair, but it should not affect shedding.

Almonds and Jelly: Its consumption is recommended as it contains essential amino acids for hair growth.

Continue reading