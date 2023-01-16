National strike in Peru: Protesters against Tina Polwart reach Miraflores for third time

See also Ukraine stopped the Russian advance in Donetsk despite the brutal attacks of Putin's forces

About 3,000 protesters will come to Lima from the province of Antahuilas (Apurimac). In this sense, they seek to continue their opposition to President Dina Boluarte and the closing of the Republican Congress.

This information was confirmed by citizen Belisario Rodríguez, who reached the capital and commented to RPP News that they had made a collection to finance his travel expenses. In addition, he said that other residents with vehicles left in the direction of Lima this afternoon, January 15.