January 16, 2023

National strike in Peru: Protesters against Tina Polwart reach Miraflores for third time

Arzu

Dozens of protesters came to the Miraflores district to speak out against the president In Boluarte For more than 40 deaths due to clashes in the south of the country.

Miraflores Photo: Twitter

“Lima be quiet”

In an interview, the Chairman of the Council of MinistersAlberto Otterola, asked citizens to remain calm about the marches that will continue this new week. He also emphasized “Lima be quiet”

“What concerns the rest of the country, Lima is calm and I don’t want to downplay it. I have a duty to give peace of mind to the citizens and trust the armed forces and their national police,” he added.

Alberto Otárola blamed Pedro Castillo for the violent acts. Photo: Endpoint
Los Protest in Lima On the third day they were held in silence.

Protest in Lima
Demonstrators reached the district Miraflores For the third day in a row

Protesters reach Miraflores district | Video: Twitter

Protestants arrived as far as 28 de Julio Avenue in the Miraflores district.

Protestants arrive in Miraflores until July 28 | Video: Twitter

The protesters continued their march down the avenue Arequipa.

Demonstrators continue their march on Arquiba Avenue. Photo: @olijerico
A group of demonstrators chanted “Dina, murderer” and demanded justice for those who died in different parts of the country. Currently, they continue on Arequipa Avenue in Block 39. The procession is conducted peacefully.

Protesters from Andahuaylas will come to Lima

About 3,000 protesters will come to Lima from the province of Antahuilas (Apurimac). In this sense, they seek to continue their opposition to President Dina Boluarte and the closing of the Republican Congress.

See also  Ukraine stopped the Russian advance in Donetsk despite the brutal attacks of Putin's forces

This information was confirmed by citizen Belisario Rodríguez, who reached the capital and commented to RPP News that they had made a collection to finance his travel expenses. In addition, he said that other residents with vehicles left in the direction of Lima this afternoon, January 15.

Protesters from Andahuaylas will come to Lima. Photo: Radio Ausangate
During this time, citizens tour Arequipa Avenue, So they will reach Miraflores Oval.

March in Lima

Demonstrators are trying to reach the district Miraflores He protested for the third time. So far, they are moving down the avenue Salveri.

March in Lima | Video: Chanel N

