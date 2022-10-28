Nancy Pelosi’s husband was severely beaten at home in San Francisco

WASHINGTON.- Speaker of the US House of Representatives and Democratic Party leader Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul, “Violently assaulted” Friday at their home in San Francisco. and had to be hospitalized, according to the Congresswoman’s office.

“Early this morning, an intruder broke into Pelosi’s home in San Francisco lashed out at Mr Pelosi. the aggressor is stopped and is investigating Intent to attack,” Democratic Party spokesman Drew Hammill said in a brief statement.

“Pelosi was taken to the hospital, where she is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery.” Adds text indicating that the Democratic lawmaker working in Washington was not in San Francisco at the time of the attack.

And he concluded: “The president and his family thank the first responders and medical professionals involved, and ask for privacy at this time.”

The intruder shouted several times: “Where’s Nancy? Where’s Nancy?Before Paul hit Pelosi with a hammer.

That was one of the attacks on Capitol Hill on January 6, 2021, when insurgents trying to stop Joe Biden’s election were searching for the Speaker of the House.

The San Francisco Police Department responded to a report of a home invasion Friday 2.27, According to a statement from department spokesman Robert Ruka. “During this incident, the victim, an 82-year-old man, was assaulted and the suspect was arrested,” he said.

According to The New York Times, The encroached house is a three storey red brick semi-detached property In the upscale neighborhood of Pacific Heights Owned by Pelosi since 1987 in San Francisco.

Pelosi returned to Washington this week from a security conference in Europe. and is scheduled to host an advocacy event Saturday night with the Vice President Kamala Harris.

White House Spokesman, Karine Jean-Pierre, The president said on Friday Joe Biden Nancy was calling Pelosi and praying for her family. “The President continues to condemn all violence and calls for the family’s right to privacy to be respected.” Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

While the circumstances of the attack remain unclear, the incident raises further questions about the safety of members of Congress and their families. Two years after the violent attack on Capitol Hill, threats to lawmakers are at an all-time high.

Nancy and Paul Pelosi, in 2019 AP / file

Members of Congress have received extra money for security at their homes, but some have pushed for more security as people show up at their homes and members receive a high number of threatening communications.

Raid too November 8 comes less than two weeks before the midterm electionsControl of the House of Representatives and the Senate is at stake.

Pelosi is the Democratic leader in Washington and a longtime representative of one of America’s most liberal cities A frequent target of Republican criticism. His office was ransacked during the attack on the US capital on January 6, 2021. By supporters of then-Republican President Donald Trump, some of whom chased him during the attack.

In January 2021, his San Francisco home was also vandalized by reading graffiti Cancel the rent Y We want everything And a pig’s head was left in front of the garage, according to media reports.

Prominent Republicans like Senate President Mitch McConnell have also been targeted for sabotage.

Paul Pelosi 82-year-old American businessman and owner of the Sacramento Mountain Lions of the United Football League. He owns and operates Financial Leasing Services, Inc., a San Francisco-based real estate, venture capital investment and consulting firm.

He married Nancy Pelosi in 1963 Five sons. They met at Georgetown University.

In May 2022, He was arrested after the crash in Napa, California. Officers administered a breathalyzer test. It showed Pelosi’s blood alcohol level was .082, just over the legal limit.

As the lawyers argued A misdemeanor in the absence of serious injuries. However, Napa County Superior Court Judge Joseph Solka The Democrat sentenced the husband to five days in jail and three years of probationAfter he pleaded guilty.

AP and Reuters agencies

