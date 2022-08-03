Nancy Pelosi met with the president of Taiwan: “EEUU will not abandon them”

Mandate Tsai Ing-wen said that the highest authority of the House of Representatives of the United States is one of the island’s oldest friends.

The president of the House of Representatives of the United States, Nancy Pelosi, held a meeting with the president of Taiwan Tsai Ing-wen, como parte de su agenda oficial en la isla.

A su llegada al palacio presidencial, Tsai dijo que Pelosi es una “destacada mujer de Estado” y de las amigas más antiguas de Taiwan.

La mandadaria extendedió su “gratitud sincere” a la presidente de la Cámara de Representantes de EEUU y dijo sentir una “gran admiración” por ella.

Amidst tensions with Beijing, exacerbated by Pelosi’s visit to the island, the president dijo que su país “hará lo que sea necesario para mantener la paz y la estábilidad” de la nación. “Taiwán no retrocederá”, pointed out.

Por su parte, Pelosi dijo que The EU delegation visited the island to make the message of support to Taipei unequivocally clear. “No abandonaremos nuestro compromiso con Taiwan”, added.

“The determination of the United States to preserve democracy in Taiwan and the rest of the world is still iron”, sentenció.

The Taiwanese president awarded Pelosi with the Orden de las Nubes Propicias por su “apoyo” al territorio.

La funcionaria norteamericana exalted the leadership of the Taiwanese president and pointed out that now more than ever, the solidarity of the United States with Taiwan is “crucial”.

“A partir de un crisol de desafios, ha creado una democracy florciente, dirigada por una mujer presidenta”, commented.

La presidenta taiwanesa, condecoró a Pelosi con la Orden de las Nubes Propicias por su “support” al territorio, mostró su esperanza de que Taiwan y EEUU “continúen su apoyo mutuo” para hacer que “la democracy brille de nuevo”, a la vez que agradeció a Pelosi sus “concrete actions de apoyo a Taiwan en un momento crítico”.

Previmante a su asistencia al palacio presidencial, La presidenta de la Cámara de Representantes norteamericana, Made a visit to the Taiwanese Parliament.

The meeting with the legislators marked the beginning of official activities La gira que realiza la congresista a la isla, a la que called “one of the most free societies of the world”.

Pelosi met with the vice president of the institution, Tsai Chi-chang, ya que el presidente de la Cámara taiwanesa, You Si-kun, está en isolation tras haber dado positivo a covid-19, informaron medios oficiales de la isla.

“Nuestra visita tiene three purposes, el primero es la seguridad, seguiridad para nuestros pueblos, una seguridad global. El segundo es la economia, para desarrollar mayor prosperity as much as possible. Y el tercero es gobernanza”, he added.

Nancy Pelosi visited the Taiwan Parliament: “Venimos en paz a la region”

Pelosi, according to the official agency CNA llegó a la sede del organismo taiwanés at las 8.47 hora local, tiene previsto maintain an encounter with members of the four political parties represented in the Legislature, between them the governing Partido Progresista Democrático (PPD) and the opposition Kuomintang.

Pelosi, he said this Wednesday that his delegation had arrived in Taiwan en “peace for the region”luego de que la visita enfureciera a Beijing y uncheccanara una tormenta diplomática.

“Venimos en amistad a Taiwan, venimos en paz a la region”dijo during a reunion with Tsai Chi-chang, vice president of the parliament of Taiwan.

The president of the Cámara de Representantes, Nancy Pelosi, llegó a Taiwan el martes por la noche, convirtiéndose así en The most high-ranking American official who visited the island in the last 25 years.

Pelosi arrived in a jet of passengers from the United States Air Force and was received on the runway of the international airport of Taipei by officials from Taiwan and the United States. Posó para diversas fotos antes trasladarse con su comitiva al estacionamiento de un hotel.

His visit raised tensions between China and the United States because Beijing claims Taiwan as part of its territory and considers that the visit of foreign officials constitutes a recognition of the sovereignty of the island.

The president of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday evening

The visit shows the “unconditional support” of the United States to the island, though “Do not contradict” Washington’s policy towards China, explained Pelosi’s cabinet. that belongs to the party of president Joe Biden and is the second in the line of presidential succession.

The Taiwanese chancellery also assured that the visit shows Washington’s “solid” support for the island, home to 23 million inhabitants.

La reaction de China, que considera a Taiwan como una provincia rebelde, no se hizo esperar. LThe chancellery affirmed that the United States was deploying “extremely dangerous” actions. y menazó con reprisalias.

Unas horas después, convocó al bajador estadounidense Nicholas Burns y le dijo que el país “no se quedará de brazos cruzados”according to China’s state news agency Xinhua.

“Taiwan es el Taiwan de China”, reiteró el viceministro de Asuntos Exteriores, Xie Feng, al diplomático estadounidense.

“El Ejército Popular de Liberation (EPL) de China is on alert maximum and will launch a series of selective military actions to (…) defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity and frustrate external interference and separatist attempts at ‘independence’ Taiwan’”, said the spokesperson of the Ministry of Defense in a statement.

(With information from AFP and EFE)

SEGUIR LEYENDO: