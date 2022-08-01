Nancy Pelosi confirmed she will visit Asia but will not visit Taiwan Tras las warning de China

The President of the United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosiencapezará una delegación del Congreso que hará una gira por Asiaconfirmó su oficina, aunque no menciona una escala en Taiwan frente a los rumores de que podría visitar la isla que China reclama como parte de su territorio. El viaje de Pelosi includes stops in Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan.

“Today our delegation of Congress travels to the Indopacífico to reaffirm the strong and unbreakable commitment of the United States with our allies and friends in the region,” Pelosi said, according to the note. The democratic leader travels accompanied by five congressmen, among whom the head of the committee of exteriors of the lower house, Gregory Meeks, stands out.

“The committee will hold high-level meetings to discuss how we can continue to advance our shared interests and values, including peace and security, economic growth and commerce, the covid-19 pandemic, the climate crisis, human rights and la gobernanza democrática”, dijo Pelosi en la note difundida por su oficina.

Las relaciones entre Estados Unidos y China atraviesan un periodo de tension desde que se evocó la possibility de que Pelosi visitara Taiwan. China considers Taiwan, an island of about 23 million inhabitants, as one of its provinces, which has not been able to reunify with the rest of its territory since the end of the Chinese civil war (1949).

El gobierno chino se pone a cualquier initiative que otorgue legitimidad internacional a las authoridades taiwanesas ya todo contacto oficial entre Taiwan y otros países.

Last Thursday, President Joe Biden and his counterpart Xi Jinping had a tense telephone conversation in which the Chinese representative said to the head of the White House that the United States should not “play with fire” when it comes to Taiwan. In the conversation with Xi, Biden assured that the position of the United States regarding Taiwan has not changed y que su país se opone a los “unilateral efforts to modify the statute or threaten peace and stability in Taiwan”.

Since 1979, the United States recognizes “una sola China” with capital in Beijing. It does not officially recognize Taiwan, but it supports militarily.

This week, the Taiwanese army conducted annual military exercises, which included simulations of the interception of Chinese attacks from the sea. At the same time, the USS Ronald Reagan and its flotilla set sail from Singapore heading for the Southern China Sea, according to the US Navy.

China responded on Saturday with a military exercise with “real ammunition” in the Taiwan Strait. El portavoz de la Fuerza Aérea china insisted on Sunday that the defense of the Chinese territory was the “sacred mission” of the Army.