Morocco is also embroiled in a corruption scandal that has rocked the European Parliament, the documents reveal

In addition Qatar, Morocco It is also involved in the corruption scandal that is rocking the world European ParliamentAccording to investigative documents, the German weekly claims to have been approached Glass.

As the weekly magazine publishes in its digital edition, The Former Italian MEP Pier Antonio Panzeri received Bribery Both Qatar and Morocco in exchange for meddling in political decisions European Parliament.

According to Belgian investigators, two of Panzeri’s relatives helped the former Social Democratic MEP deliver “gifts” in one of the countries he visited. Eastern Europe Ambassador of Rabat At this stage.

Banseri was arrested last week along with the former vice-president of the European Parliament Eva Kylie, She maintained relationships with her emotional partner and an unidentified fourth person Morocco As in his time MEPBetween 2004 and 2019.

According to GlassDuring that period he was a member Subcommittee on Human Rights Agency and delegation responsible for relations with Maghreb states.

Former MEP is founder and chairman Human Rights Organization “Fight Against Impunity”He also worked in it Francesco GiorgiKylie’s emotional partner.

As confirmed this Tuesday EFE Sources from the Belgian Federal Prosecutor’s Office, too One and a half million euros Money.

On the one hand, investigators found around 600,000 euros in Panzeri’s home, while the rest of the money was found in the home of Eva Kylie and her accomplice Francesco Giorgi.

Belgian media reported that four inmates are expected to be charged with crimes Participation in criminal organization, money laundering and corruptionThis will appear before Wednesday Brussels Council ChamberIt will decide whether to detain them.

According to several Belgian media, in addition to Kylie, a social democrat, the judge has also charged his colleague and adviser in the European Parliament Francesco Giorgi, a Brussels lobbyist and former social democrat Italian MEP Pier Antonio Panzeri, with the same crimes.

A plenary session of the European Parliament sacked Greek socialist Eva Kyli as vice-president of the institution on Tuesday after she was indicted.

Kylie is currently continuing to retain her status as an MEP, as only Greece can withdraw.

