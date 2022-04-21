Rusia dice which entree Ukraine a document with sus exencias for poner fin la guerra en la exrepública soviética. Sin embargo, el presidente ucraniano, Volodimir Zelenski, afirmó que no ligg ninguna propaestathen you can confirm the russa hoy que borrador fue inviado el passado. In Tanto, Ukrania propuso is one of the new negociacions in Mariupol, the first document of the Kremlin. Mindras que ciudad portuaria and la regien del Donbass estuvieron en el centro de los bombardios de Moscú con más de mil atakves in a jornada.

Dialog de guerra



Kiev propusa a ronda specialty negociaciones in Mariupol, a no hicieron referencia al document exigencias present by moscú. This is a preview of armchair activist Mizilo Podoliak’s proprietor’s celebrity newcomer to Portugaria. “Sí, sin ninguna share. Estamos dispass a celebrity a ‘ronda special de negociaciones’ just in Mariúpol”writing Podoliak on your Twitter account.

Mice temprano, the Kremlin habeas corpus is the piarser in havier enviado the exigencias el pasado virnas las autoridades in Kiev todavía no habían emitido ningún tip tipo reocción. “La pelota is in your cancha, estamos esperando una respuesta” subray el el vocero presidencial Dmitri Peskov. The portfolio of Kremlin no dial details about las excegencios moscú and tampoco estableci a plazo for que Kiev respond. Peskov además culprit is the exopliclica sovietica por el poco progroso logrado en las negociaciones and acusó a la otra part de no mantener los compromis asumidos el 29 de marzo durante el diylogo en Estambul. “The dynamic of the Dutch language (in the negotiation industry) is very much in the queer sense. Los Ukranians no muestran a gran inclinaciin intensify el proceso de negociación “, dijo.

La portavoz de cancillería, Maria Zajarova, lamentó que Ukrania todavía no haya emitido respuestas al bordard present from Russia. “These darbera darles are an idea of ​​cimo’s porto el equipo negociador del rigimen de Kiev” señaló en una rueda de prensa. “There are no translations available for you.recordó.

In Tanto, el Ministro de Relaciones Exteriores, Serguei Lavrov, remarkably “the total results of las conversations dependent on the total number of Kievs in Kiev’s counting nuptras legitimacy songs online hockey song site. turco.

Zelenski, for your part, says that he does not establish any of the prophecies of Kremlin. El mandatario ucraniano habló desde Kiev in a conference of prince junto al president of Consejo Europe, Charles Michel. “No he odo nada al respect. No he visto nada, y estoy seguro di que no hemos recibido nada “,” aceguró el jefe de Estado Ukrainian.

Sarmat



Mindras who is the president of Russo, Vladimir Putin, anonymous is the prime minister of the bizarre bicentennial intercontinental Sarmat and lanzi an advertiser of Moses. In a communicative televised, jefe del Kremlin dio conocer los prime results arma of new generator and largo alcance. “Capaz de derotar todos los systems antiaeros modernos”presumió el mandatario.

“We have an armamentar military, which provides information on potentially militaristic firearms, arsenal, guarantees the security of Russia’s friends and externals. and reflexively dos vices amenazone a nuestro pais with a retrica desfrenada y agresiva “, precisely Putin sobre El Sarmat, que adims Result fue is one of the most complete products with nacional combinations, components and piezas industry industry.



En tanto el pentagon buscar restarle importan al lanzamiento de prueba del kremlin y sealó que se trata de eerjicicios rutinarios y que Washington había recibido una notacción previa in base acrodos de tarato no. “No considerations for amenaza for EE.UU. los aliados”, indicated by the Department of Defense’s Department of Defense, John Kirby.

Mil ataques a Mariupol



En terrano rankraniano el ezrcito ruso lanzó is a new batería ataques in this excrebivlica soviética, donce busca acegurarse control puerto de Mariupol with conquista del Donbass. The laws of Kremlin redoblaron and ofensiva contracts ultimus pontos resistencia in ciudad portaria. Los Ultimos combatants Ukranians se encuentran in a plant production acero llamada Azovstal, abajo de la fibrica corre una red de tineles. Russia is the only place in the world of ultimatum troposcranes in this punto which prescribes sus vidas, sin embargo, las fueras de Kiev ignoran todos los moscú.

“Vivimos tal vez nuestros ultimas days, sino horas (…) El oneigo nos supera por diez uno”dijo en Telegram el Commandante Ukraniano Serguiy Volyna, at the 36th Brigada Marina, escondido en los pasillos subterraneas de la metalúrgica sureña. In the autonomous municipal municipality of Mariupol, you have the highest number of civile resguards in the Azovstal in Azovstal.

Por su lado, el ministerio de Defensea ruso dio accounta los ataques de sus fuerzas en la ultima jornada in marco de lo que lama “the liberation of the Donbass”: the alzanzar mis de mil objeetivos with artillery and 73 with bombardios aeros. Según el vocero del Iio, Igor Konashenkov, usil miscellaneous concentrations of tropes and motorcycles militias in Kiev en Jerson, a local bajo control ruso. These firearms sources control the control territories in Lugansk and Donetsk, Cincinnati militias and Rivieron and 140 civilian firearms evaporators in Mariupol.

La viceprimera ministra de Ukraine, Irina Vereshchuk, that’s the evacuaciin de civiles that established himself as an acrobatic preliminar con rusia no funcion and culprit al kremlin de haber violado el al fuego. Según Vereshschuk, part of the Pactado evacuate a mujers, nios and auxiliaries travs a un corroder haporia, 200 kilometers al noroste del Puerto del Mar from Azov. In cambio, Russia afirmó nadi utilizó el corredor humanitario para salir de Mariupol, según a communicado el jefe del Centro de Control defense Nacional, coronel general Mijail Mizíntsev. “Nos vemos obligados afirmar que la operational humanitaria declare las autirodades de Kiev fue interrumpida cinicamente, nadie usó corredor indicado”.

El secretario general de la ONU, António Guterres, pidió reunirse con los presidents of Russia and Ukraine. Naciones Unidas confirms that Guterres envió cartas alo mandatarios donde pidió ser recibido en Moskúy and Kiev to discus los pasos urgentes for pazver az Ukrania ”and” el futuro del unileralismo basado en la Corta in ions Nacion le la la .

Seguí leyndo: