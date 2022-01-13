Mexico: Mayor shot dead | When he took office 11 days ago he was shot four times in the head

Within 11 days of taking office, the mayor From Xoxocotla Municipality, Benjamin Lopez Palacios, murdered at his home. Morelos State Attorney’s Office said. So far this year, 31 people have been killed in Morelos, according to the Secretary of Defense.

First editions of the Mexican Attorney’s Office report that a house in the municipality of Xoxocotla was attacked at around 3 p.m. According to the police report, Lopez Palacios He was killed by four grenades in the head. Newspaper Day Neighbors promised that seven people would come to the mayor’s house and kill him.

For his part, the current governor of Morelos, and former Mexican footballer Guadeloupe Blanco, lamented the assassination of Mayor Benjamin Lopez. “I condemn this heinous crime and will go to great lengths to bring those responsible to justice,” he wrote on his Twitter account.

When, Secretary of the Interior, Adon Augusto Lopez, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lபpez speaking at a morning press conference to replace Obrador, who is recovering from the corona virus. “How is the situation, and we are going to talk to the governor (Guadeloupe Blanco) if it is necessary to strengthen the presence of the National Guard.” Quoted Day.

Daily reports from the Ministry of Defense and Civil Defense record this In the first 11 days of the year, 31 people were assassinated in the state of Morelos, including the mayor of Xoxocotla. As pointed out in the morning The reasonDuring the Blanco administration, From October 2018 to November 2021, 4,115 people were killed in Morelos.

The consulting firm Etellekt points out that 31 and 39 mayors were assassinated, respectively, during the administrations of Presidents Philip Calderon (2006-2012) and Enrique Pena Nieto (2012-2018), respectively. Fourteen mayors were assassinated during the administration of current President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (2018-). According to the advice, the assassination of Benjamin Lopez was the first deadly attack on a native mayor during the current government.

Benjamin was the brother of Juan Jose Lopez Palacios, the elected mayor, who died of a heart attack in June 2021 after winning the election. According to the newspaper Country, Martin Flores, Juan Jose Lopez’s successor, wanted to succeed him and carry out the decree of the recently deceased, however, his brother Benjamin Lopez demanded that elections be held under a new system: an assembly was held in the municipality. October and in which Lopez Palacios won. Although Flores contested the election, the victory of Lopez Palacios last December was recognized by a resolution of the state election court and the city’s communal assembly.

A day after Lopez Palacios’ crime, Xoxocotla woke up with posters “with news leading to organized crime,” the portal said. Meters From Mexico. “First Cuauhtémoc goes to Blanco, do not send me to speak with the Assamese, send on constantly, you are going to be without mayors,” Blanco and criminal leaders refer to a meeting late from Morelos. 2018 and whose photo came to light last week.