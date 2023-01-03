Maduro says he is ready to normalize relations with the United States Demand for oil is shifting the geopolitical table because of the war in Ukraine

President of Venezuela Nicolás MaduroHe said his country is ready to normalize relations with the United StatesAt a time when rising global prices for oil and natural gas, fueled by the war in Ukraine, are pushing the West closer to the Latin American nation.

“Venezuela is ready, fully ready, to give way to a default process diplomatic, consular, political, With this government of the United States and with the governments that may come“, said Maduro In an interview with Spanish journalist Ignacio Ramonet and the Telesur network. The president also celebrated the White House’s recent license to energy company Chevron to operate in Venezuela for six months.

Maduro severed ties with Washington in 2019 and launched a plan to cut ties with Washington in 2019 when former President Donald Trump’s government recognized opposition leader Juan Guaido as Venezuela’s “responsible president.” Sanctions against Venezuela, including an embargo on Venezuelan oil. The current President of the United States, Joe Biden, He sent delegations to Caracas in 2022 to meet him and negotiating, among other things, prisoner exchanges.