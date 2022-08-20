Macron’s Tribute to Franco-Argentine Corsair Hipolito Bouchard and Gift of Frigate Libertad

President of France Emmanuel Macronsaw the Argentine ambassador in that country –Leonardo Costantini– and within seconds the local citizens there thanked him for his presence at the commemoration. Endurance Also in the city of Bormes-les-Mimosas during World War II Justifies Argentina He fought for the Allied forces in the framework of that wartime conflict. In addition, the President dedicated a few words to the memory of the Franco-Argentine Corsair Hippolyte Bouchard For his role in the independence of Argentina and received a prize from representatives Frigate LibertyPassed through the city’s port last week .

It all happened yesterday in the city located on the French Cote d’Azur. There, the local chief presided over an official ceremony of remembrance The MaquisThey were named after local citizens who defended the city during World War II. Bormes-les-Mimosas has a population of 7,500 and has a square with a monument dedicated to Bouchard. sure, It is a French city that celebrates 9th of July and celebrates the hero of our freedom.

Macron received the award from Argentina’s Ambassador to France and representatives of the Argentine Navy.

“Thank you for being with us today Mr. Ambassador of Argentina,” he commented. Macron In part of his speech. “You manifest with your presence this brotherhood in winning the freedom of the people” The President added.

Then, in relation to that connection between the nations, he said: “Two centuries ago, the native of Borms, inspired by the Mayor (Francois Rice), Hippolyte Bouchard, Did he not become one of the heroes of the Argentine War of Independence? ”. Later, he highlighted: “And 78 years ago, 4000 ArgentinaDid they not choose to join the Allied forces and thus contribute to the restoration of the freedom of France and Europe?

The frigate training ship ARA Libertad left the port of Toulon (France) last Wednesday for Cádiz (Spain), the last European port it will visit as part of its 50th training cruise. But before leaving he left a gift for the French presidentIt was presented to the President by representatives of the Argentine Navy and the ambassador.

Oil by Argentine painter Walter de Santo

In this case, Macron was presented with a painting by the Argentinian artist Walter De Santo. In it, the Director of Public Education of the Navy – Marcelo Tarapov – said InfobayThe artist raised four edges: the figure of the frigate, a woman representing freedom; Image of Liberty from a famous painting by French artist Eugène Delacroix; French soldiers and, finally, local civilians who formed resistance in the framework of World War II .

The oil stays the same Castle of Le Bregancon, the historic summer home of the presidents of France. Located on an island off the coast, this place belongs to the commune of Bormes.

Hipolito Bouchard by Jose Gil de Castro. Dressed in Peruvian uniform and wearing the Command of the Sun by José de San Martín, the corsair poses a few years before his death for this painting by a private collector in Chile.



Hippolyte BouchardIt will be recalled that he was born on January 15, 1780 at Bormes near Saint Tropez. In that city, every July 9 since 1983, the Argentine national anthem is sung next to his bust, in the Square of Endurance. His name stands for everything he has done in Argentina.

When he arrived in Buenos Aires in 1809 he was already fighting at sea for his native country. In 1811, he was one of the protagonists of the inaugural Patriotic Army, which was formed out of all possible means. Attached to a regiment of grenadiers on horseback, his part in the battle of San Lorenzo earned him citizenship by the Assembly of XIII. In 1812 he married Maria Norberta Merlo Diaz, the Buenos Aires daughter of a veteran sailor from Trafalgar. Poor Maria Roberta would spend so little time with the Frenchman that one of her daughters would never meet him.

In September 1815 he received a letter of marque, with which he commanded the corvette “Halcon,” and campaigned with Admiral Guillermo Brown. As co-pilot, he recruited Tomás Espora, a 15-year-old sailor who would make history.

In the square that bears his name in the French city of his birth, where the Argentine national anthem is sung every July 9, there is a bust of Bouchard.

Back in Buenos Aires, another expedition was proposed: to go around the world and harass any Spanish ships that crossed his path. Thus, in partnership with the ship owner Vicente Anastasio Echeverría, the ship “La Argentina”, a 34-gun ship with the capabilities he could find in economically exhausted Buenos Aires. It brought together 180 men, including sailors and infantrymen.

On June 27, 1817, he set sail from Ensenada de Paragon, and he carried several copies of the Declaration of Independence among his papers. Bouchard is also remembered for an incredible feat: he was responsible for making California Argentina for a week.

On November 24, 1818, the national flag flew at Fort Monterey With a letter of marque at Buenos Aires, thanks to the bravery of the captain who was the terror of Spanish ships around the world.

