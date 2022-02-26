Las tropas rusas atacan la capital Ukraine durante la madrugada del sábado

Tal como lo habaía anticipado el presidente of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelenskythe capital of these pa vols volvi a ser atacada por las tropas rusas durante la noche de este viernes y la madrigada del sábado,

Al igual is the hakír ocurrido dís atrás, se escucharon fuertess explosions in Kiev that corresponds to an ataque de los soldados of Kremlin contra des ranranian u u u en en en Vict Vict Vict Vict ar ar ar ar ar ar ar ar ar ar ar ar ar ar

En las redes sociales comenzaron a circular a series of videos that are the most important moment in the history of the bombing business as well as the different capitals of the capital, the world of nocturnal.

Otro de los videos que circularon en las redes sociales

“This nochem ser mis dura que el día. Muchas cudades de nuestro estajo bajo ataku: Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, nuestros chicos and chicas en el Donbas, las ciudades del sur, special kyiv. No podemos perder la capital ”zelensky recientemente.

In this sentido, el mandatario ucraniano ya pidió formality ayuda international to become an atheist who is a gobierno elegido democraticamente, causar a gran nomero de victimas and provocateur in economics mundial.

De hecho, el presidente ruso, Vladimir Putin, All these viruses are ejarcito Ukrainian or “tomar el poder” in Kiev and Derocar in Zelensky or on your owna los que calicific de “neonazis and drogadictos”.

Las bombs iluminaron el cielo nocturno

“Tomen el poder entre sus manos. I’m looking for your most accessible and convenient place”, Lanzó Putin al ejército ucraniano ena an interventioni in en televisión rusa.

On the other hand, the Mindras Los Lider Accidentals convocaban a reunion of urgencia to analyze the situation in Europa del Este, the escucharon available at the barrio gubernamental de Kiev, which is the habide sido bombardeada antes del amaneser.

“At this point, all your friends, using all your tools and tools are available for Romper New Resistance: vil, cruel e inhumana. This is the real world, ”said Zelensky.

Las autoridades Ukranians temen that Russia is under the control of Kiev

On the other hand, OTAN has decidido these viruses in the last few days Discover las Fuerzas de Respuesta Rapida to comment on the defenses of los aliads en plena invasión. Virtual aliados aliado, the secret of the best of the best, secretly or secretly in general, OTAN, Jens Stoltenberg an anciencio el despliegue por However, these and other fuels respond to “Qualifying Contentencia”.

These calls in Kiev are practically vacant

Las Fuerzas de Respuesta Ripida se compon de hasta 40.000 efectivos with capacitance to desperately increase the quality of the cinco in one place and at a maximum of 30. Hace just a month, Estados Unidos announces that pona in alert is 8.500 drops To apologize for the active activation of las firearms Activation Rapid on OTAN ante one Russia rate.

SEGUIR LEYENDO: