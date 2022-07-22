Los dos videos unéditos que grabó Donald Trump sobre el asalto al Capitolio

Donald Trump refused to admit that the 2020 elections were over and that he had lost

The ex-president of the United States Donald Trump refused to admit in a speech on the following day of the assault on the Capitol of the United States of January 6 that the 2020 elections had ended and that he had lost.according to new videos publicados este jueves por la comisión de la Cámara de Representantes que investiga el attack.

“I don’t want to say that the election has ended”said Trump in the recorded images while ensayaba un discurso on January 7, 2021 that the staff of the White House had written with the hope of Alentar la calma después de que una turba de partisans del entonces presidente lanzarra el ataque mortal que pretendía anular su electoral defeat.

The unpublished images were released during the Thursday hearing of the Select Committee of the House of Representatives investigating the attack on January 6.

“Sólo quiero decir que el Congreso ha certificado los resultados sin decir que las elecciones han terminado, ¿de acuerdo?”, said Trump. Fuera de cámara, se escucha a su hija mayor Ivanka ayudando revisar el texto del discourse.

In the version of the speech that was issued at the moment, Trump limited himself to saying: “Now the Congress has certified the results. Una nueva administración será inaugurada el 20 de enero”.

In another video taken before the audience, Trump recorded another version of the declarations he made on January 6 after the irruption in the Capitol, asking his supporters to stay home.

“Estas fueron unas elecciones fraudulentas, pero no podemos hacerle el juego a esta gente. Tenemos que tener paz. Así que vaíanse a casa”he said.

La audiencia del jueves se centró en lo que, según los miembros, fue la Trump’s inaction during 187 minutes que transcurrieron entre el final de su incendiario discourse en un mitin en el que instó a sus partisans a marchar hacia el Capitolio, y la publication de un video en el que decía les que fueran casa.

(With information from Reuters)

