López Obrador is furious with Alberto Fernández after being named the new president of the IDB

President Alberto Fernandez He will not travel to Mexico this Thursday the 24th, where he has been invited by his Mexican counterpart. Andrés Manuel López Obrador. The Mexican president was very Anger over the vote Argentina at IDBAn organization that has appointed Brazilian Ilan Goldfajn as its top official.

In this context, the team Review Contacted Alexander KomalAccredited journalist at Casa Rosada spoke about the presidential agenda and the conflict with the Mexican president.

“What a great relationship it was until recently resquebrajar behind Election of new chairman of IDB“, Comal assured, he later concluded: “Argentina had an old desire to be president. was accompanied by Goldfagen”.

“Fernández nominated Cecilia Todesca and López Obrador as his own candidate.. It was strong because there was no agreement between the two reports of the Mexican President Against Fernandezz”, the interviewer added.

Spokesman Cerutti’s words on Alberto Fernandez’s health

“The president is in excellent health and he already had an episode. He is in the same condition as before that episode. This is what the last medical report says and for medical problems, We refer experts”, emphasized Gabriela Cerutti.