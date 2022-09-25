Led by Axel Kicillof, Kirchnerism symbolically completed Lula’s presidential campaign in La Plata.

cheater Axel Kisillof Ahead, Kirchnerism this Saturday in La Plata, A Significance ceremony Presidential election campaign Luis Inacio Lula da Silva Brazil is ahead of elections on October 2. Lula will counter Jair Bolsonaro, One who seeks to retain power.

Participated in a conference organized by the President of Buenos Aires.Argentine Committee Lula Chairman”, which forms terminals in Kirchnerism such as the Instituto Patria, Frente Patria Grande, Movimiento Evita, and Somos Barrios de Pie.

The event took place on a stage set up at the University of La Plata’s Faculty of Journalism and Social Communication. Kicillof wore an official campaign shirt Leader of the Workers’ Party (PT), who had already governed Brazil between 2003 and 2010. This act represents the various activities that Kirchnerism has undertaken in support of the leader throughout the past country.

In a rousing speech, Kisilof was convinced Lula would become Brazil’s next president and said his victory would be a signal to Latin America.

“Lula’s return must uphold our sovereignty and independence. No one has to condition our democracy, no one can claim the right to define the principles of a sovereign people,” he said.

Kisiloff covered the Lula campaign’s action in Argentina. @kissillofolk

The governor remembered the last time they met Former President of Brazil, 76Still undecided on his candidature, he later analyzed his health condition.

“We have seen an extraordinary campaign, a Lula who tried to look younger than us; Lula is strong and comes with everything, Brazil is going to win the election and Lula is going to be the next president of Brazil. “, he pointed out.

In his speech, Kisiloff Overcome opposition criticism Around the government of Lula and Christina Kirchner Rejected the word “populism”.. “There are some people who associate them with personality, with leadership, and they say populism, it’s like an irrational act, like a child of working people foolishly in love with certain leaders and popular leaders.”

Kirchnerism brought Lula’s presidency to a grand close. @kissillofolk

And expanded to: “Our Latin American leadership is not the result of childishness and irrationality, the Brazilian people love Lula for what he did for the Brazilian people.” Later, he highlighted his social and economic policies, promising that he had created “15 million” jobs, adding: “We love him for everything he has done for Argentina and Latin America.”

Brazil’s two main presidential candidates, Jair Bolsonaro and Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, face each other in the first televised debate on August 28, 2022.

The president also mentioned the local scene and compared the trial of Christina Kirchner to the 2016 impeachment trial of Dilma Rousseff. He opined that the same “methods” of “political and judicial persecution” were being used in both cases. .

The event was attended by Brazilian singer Shirlín Oliveira, band Garinhosos da Garrafa from La Plata and singer, composer and former Minister of Culture Teresa Barodi. The leader of the Workers’ Party (PT), deputy Gleisi Hoffman, sent a video message, which was planned before the closing speech.

Among the other leaders, deputy Federico Fagioli, Buenos Aires legislator Lucía Cámpora (La Cámpora), secretary of the UOM Abel Furlan; and Roberto Paradel, General Secretary of Sutheba Teachers Association.

With the information of the land