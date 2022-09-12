Latest news on the death and funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

“I pledge before all of you that the rest of my life, long or short, will be devoted to your service and to the service of our great Imperial family to which we all belong.”

This phrase, uttered by Elizabeth II on her 21st birthday, defines her reign like few others. Within five years he ascended the throne and became the longest-reigning monarch in British history.

Elizabeth II dedicated her life to service. This explains why he never abdicated when many of his younger contemporaries did. Between February 2013 and June 2014, four European monarchs resigned: Pope Benedict XVI of Vatican City, Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands, King Albert II of Belgium and King Juan Carlos I of Spain.

Elizabeth, a devout Christian who missed church on one Sunday, resisted expulsion because of her promise not only to her subjects but also to God. At the end of his 21 year speech there is a note about it: “As I call you now, I will not have the strength to carry out this resolution alone if you do not join me: I know that your support will be there. Unfailingly given. God help me to fulfill my vow and share it. God bless all who are ready.

Even when her husband, Prince Philip, retired in 2017, Elizabeth continued her public engagements, bringing other family members with her as needed. A few days after Philip’s death in 2021, he appointed new ambassadors to England and resumed his official duties.

Elizabeth understood the power of the media from an early age, and using it would become another major theme of her reign. On his 21st birthday the speech was recorded not only for radio but also for the emerging medium of television. For his coronation in 1953, he personally requested that cameras be allowed into Westminster Abbey to broadcast the ceremony live.

It is well known that people went out to buy televisions to watch the event. A sacred moment that the public has never seen before; They remember where they are and who they see. Rani inadvertently invented event television. All I wanted was for as many people as possible to feel a part of it.

A phrase often attributed to Elizabeth II is “They have to see you to believe you”. He understood that it was not enough to go out in public, he had to look there. Television gave him a large audience and when color was introduced, he used bright colors to stand out.