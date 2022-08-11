Las imágenes sateliteles que desmienten a Rusia sobre las explosiones en la air base en Crimea: hay aviones destruidos

A combined photo shows satellite images of the Saky air base in Crimea, on August 9, 2022 and after an attack on August 10, 2022. Planet Labs PBC/Folletto via REUTERS

Ukraine said this Wednesday that nine Russian fighter jets were destroyed in a series of deadly explosions at an air base in Crimea. que perácián ser el resultado de un attack, lo que representaría una significant escalation in the war.

Sin embargo, Kiev has not claimed the fact but has limited itself to mocking Russia’s explanation that a careless smoker could have caused the munitions at the Saki air base to ignite and explode. Los annalistas también dijeron que la explicación no tiene sentido y que los ucranianos podería haber usado antibuque missiles para atacar.

Rusia negó que se dañara algún avión, o que se produjera algún attack. But the videos of the scene and an evaluation of the local officials, who declared the state of emergency, told a very different story, with al menos una persona muerta, más de una dozen de heridos y cientos trasladados a refugios. More than 60 apartment buildings were damaged, along with 20 other buildingssaid the authorities.

Las fotos sateliteles mostraron clearly cráteres, marcas de quemaduras y al menos ocho aviones de combate destruidos.

Una toma de cómo quedó la base tras las detonaciones (Planet Labs PBC via AP)

La imagen de cómo estaba antes del 9 de Augusto (Planet Labs PBC via AP)

If the Ukrainian forces were, de hecho, responsible for the explosions, sería el primer gran ataque conocido contra un sitio military ruso en la península de Crimeathat the Kremlin took over Ukraine in 2014. Los aviones de combate rusos han utilizado Saki para attackar áreas en el sur de Ukraina.

Crimea tiene una gran importancia strategica y simbólica para ambos lados. The Kremlin’s demand that Ukraine recognize Crimea as part of Russia has been one of its key conditions to put an end to the fighting, while Ukraine has promised to expel the Russians from the peninsula and all other occupied territories.

Las explosiones, que mataron a una persona e hirieron a 14, hicieron que los turistas huyeran presas del pánico mientras columnas de humo se elevaban sobre la costa cercana. The video showed broken windows and holes in the bricks of some buildings.

The smoke rising can be seen from the beach of Saky after explosions were heard from the direction of the Russian military air base near Novofedorivka, Crimea (CGU via AP).

Una turista, Natalia Lipovaya, dijo que “la tierra se había ido de debajo de mis pies” después de las powerfulas explosiones. “Estaba tan asustada”, he said.

Sergey Milochinsky, a local resident, recorded hearing a roar and seeing an atomic bomb from his window. “Todo commenzo a derumbarse, a derumbarse”he said.

El leader regional de Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov said that about 250 residents were moved to temporary housing after dozens of apartment buildings were damaged.

El Ministerio de Defensa attributed them to explosions of aviation munitions stored in an air base



Las authorities rusas trataron de restar importance a las explosiones y dijeron el miercoles que Todos los hotels y playas no se vieron afectados en la península, que es un destino turístico popular para muchos rusos. But a video published on the social networks showed long lines of cars moving slowly on the highway in Russia while the tourists headed home.

Un asesor presidencial ukraniano, Oleksiy Arestovych said that the explosions were caused by long-range weapons manufactured in Ukraine. o por el trabajo de las guerillas ukranianas que operan en Crimea.

A member of the Ukrainian parliament, Oleksandr Zavitnevich, dijo que el aeródromo quedó unutilizable. Informó en Facebook that it housed combat aircraft, tactical reconnaissance aircraft and military transport aircraft.

The base has been the home of the 43º Escuadrón Aéreo de Asalto Naval Independiente de Rusia since Moscow seized Crimea. (Planet Labs PBC via AP)

Some of the fighter jets on the flight line had moved further down the runway, compared to images taken on Tuesday before the explosion.. (Planet Labs PBC via AP)

The satellite images of Planet Labs PBC taken a media afternoon on Wednesday Mostraron unos 2 kilometers cuadrados de pastizales quemados en la base de Saki.

Various craters marked the soil around the pista, typically the sign of a powerful explosion. Las dos pistas no presentaban daños aparentes y peracián seguir operativas. Some of the fighter planes on the flight line had moved further down the runwayin comparison with the images taken on Tuesday before the explosion.

The base has been the home of the 43º Air Squadron of the Independent Naval Assault of Russia since Moscow seized Crimea.. El escuadrón flies Sukhoi Su-24 y Sukhoi Su-30. The base also includes a series of bunkers and covered hangars around the periphery, which are generally used to house ammunition in case of fire. Ninguno parecía dañado.

Una densa columna de humo sale de la base de Novofedorivka



“El oficial de Kyiv se ha mantenido en silencio al respecto, pero extraoficialmente el ejercito recognis que fue un ataque ucraniano”dijo el analyst militar ukraniano Oleh Zhdanov.

The base is less than 200 kilometers from the closest Ukrainian position. Zhdanov suggested that the forces of Ukraine could be attacked Missiles antibuque supplied by Ukraine or by the West que tengan el alcance necesario.

El Instituto para el Estudio de la Guerracon sede en Washington, dijo que no podía determinar de forma independiente qué causó las explosiones, pero pointed out that the simultaneous explosions in two locations of the base probably ruled out an accidental fire, but no sabotage or attack with missiles.

Aggregó: “The Kremlin has few incentives to accuse Ukraine of carrying out attacks that cause damage, because such attacks demonstrate the ineffectiveness of the Russian air defense systems.”

Durante la guerra, eThe Kremlin has informed of numerous fires and explosions in Russian territory near the border with Ukraine, culpando algunos de ellos a los ataques ucranianos. Las autoridades ukranianas en su majority han guardado silencio sobre los incidents, prefiriendo mantener al mundo en vilo.

Several departments in the area were left with damage by the expansive wave of the explosions (REUTERS/Stringer)

None of the parties have published much information about their own losses. En su video discurso nocturno del miércoles, the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky affirmed that almost 43,000 Russian soldiers had died.

Colin Kahl, subsecretario de política de defense de Estados Unidos, estimó el lunes que las fuerzas rusas han sufrido hasta 80.000 muertos y heridos en los combates. No desglosó la cifra con una estimation de las fuerzas muertas nor proporcionó un recuento de bajas ucranianas.

In other developments, las fuerzas rusas bombardearon areas en Ukraine desde el martes por la noche hasta el miercolesincluding the central region of Dnipropetrovsk, where 13 people died, according to the governor of the region, Valentyn Reznichenko.

Reznichenko said that the Russians shot against the city of Marganets and a nearby town. Dozens of residential buildings, two schools and several administrative buildings were damaged.

“Fue una noche terrible”, dijo Reznichenko. “Es muy difícil sacar cuerpos de debajo de los escombros. Nos emfrentamos a un enemigo cruel que ejerce el terror a diario contra nuestras ciudades y pueblos”.

In the east of Ukraine, where the fighting has lasted for eight years, A Russian attack in the center of the city of Bakhmut in the region of Donetsk killed seven, injured six and damaged shops, houses and apartment buildings., causing fires, said the fiscal general of Ukraine. Telegram. Bakhmut is a key objective for the Russian forces as they advance in the regional centers.

The smoke rises after explosions are heard in the direction of a Russian military air base near Novofedorivka, Crimea, in this image obtained by Reuters. 9 de agosto de 2022.

Dos residentes de la aldea de Staryi Saltiv en la región de Kharkiv en el noreste murieron el miercoles en bombardeos rusos, informó la policía.

In the southeast of the country, the forces of Moscow continued to bombard the city of Nikopol al otro lado del río Dniéper desde la central eléctrica de Zaporizhzhia Occupied by the Russians, the largest nuclear plant in Europe. Ukraine and Russia have mutually accused each other of bombing, fueling international fears of a catastrophe.

El miercoles, The Ministers of Foreign Relations of the Group of Seven Industrialized Democracies demanded that Russia immediately return total control of the plant to Ukraine.. They said that they are “profoundly concerned” about the risk of a nuclear accident with long-range consequences.

The Security Council of the UN has scheduled an open meeting on Thursday at the request of Russia sobre lo que affirma fueron ataques ucranianos a la planta de Zaporizhzhia. It was expected that Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, who said last week that the situation at the plant “is completely out of control”, will inform the council.

