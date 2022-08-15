LaCalle Bové is the president with the most approval among opinion leaders in Latin America: where Alberto Fernández occupies the spot.

President of Uruguay Luis Lacalle Pou, es The president of Latin America, with the highest percentage of approval, According to a survey conducted by Ipsos Consulting To the public opinion leaders in the region.

In addition to the President with the highest approval rating (74%). Uruguay presents the best economic assessment of the region and a large number of respondents believe that inflation will decrease in the next twelve months.

Lacalle Pou behind his Chilean counterpart, Gabriel Boric (49%), Chile’s first left-wing president, who took office last March.

Precisely Only Uruguay and Chile are considered “full democracies” by their countries’ opinion leaders.

The survey was conducted from July 14 to August 8 this year among 297 opinion leaders and prominent journalists from Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Guatemala, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico and twelve other countries. Dominican Republic.

Of the rulers of those twelve countries, four were together Low pass rate They are: President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro (5%); Cuban boy Miguel Diaz-Canel (14%); A Peruvian Peter’s Castle (fifteen%); and Argentina Alberto Fernandez (19%).

Ipsos shows how Fernandez’s approval rating has fallen compared to recent polls From 49% in the month of his inauguration in December 2019 to the current 19%. His worst record.

Most people consulted described Cuba and Venezuela “Authoritarian Regimes”. Other countries in the region were considered important “Hybrid Regimes”.

Secondly, Argentina is among the three countries with the worst ratings for economic conditions. Cuba (93%) and Venezuela (94%) are rated “very bad” and “bad” by 94%. Also, the country it is in Most of the respondents think that inflation will increase in the next 12 months (85%). Behind are Venezuela (72%) and Peru (64%).

Economic growth and job creation (64%) and reducing inflation and stabilizing the economy (56%) are the region’s top challenges. At the bottom of the list are improvements in health and education with 12 and 18 percent respectively.

Regarding the next brazil election, In October, 62% of those surveyed regionally believed so Luis Inacio Lula da Silva will win the second round. Overall, 85% agree that the PT’s leader will be the country’s next president.

With information from Europe Press